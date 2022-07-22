The Grazia Edit: Here’s What We’re Buying This Weekend

If you're off on holiday any time soon and are in need of a little outfit inspo, or, you're just enjoying a browse on a (well earned) lazy Sunday morning, then you've come to the right place. To save you trawling through countless pages online, we've done the hard work for you and put together our edit of what to buy this weekend; from T-shirts and tea cups to cute cardis and jewellery.
Now, more than ever, our shopping habits need to be much more considered. Gone are the days of buying a dress and only wearing it once. If you're looking to invest in a new wardrobe staple that will see you through mornings when you have simply no idea what to wear, or, perhaps you're having a bit of a wardrobe overhaul and don't know where to begin? Well here is a good place to start.
Retail therapy can come in handy from time to time, whether you're looking for a new outfit to wear to something fun, some gift inspo (to me from me), or even wanting to jazz up your home. There is something quite satisfying about finding something that makes you feel great or finishes off a room perfectly.
For those wondering what to buy and need a little inspiration, join us in lusting after some of the best bits to buy this weekend.
THE GRAZIA EDIT: What To Buy This Weekend
Indulge in tangerine dreams with the perfect shade of zesty orange. If you're off to the races then these thick straps will work any petty dress codes you may come across!
Sorry we can't hack a fill stiletto all day, opt for a maximum of two inches in heel height to save your soles.
An itty bitty bag in a sherbet shade is all you need for a day at the races, this Danse Lente number is small, perfectly formed yet surprisingly roomy.
A full day of lipstick upkeep can be a pain, we love a pocket size mini especially a lip oil to give all the shine of a gloss without the stickiness.
Try an über wide-brim straw hat instead of a fussy fascinator, Meghan Markle (and Julia Roberts in Pretty Women) would approve.
The bikini of the season, Fruity Booty's brand new swim collection is now available. Our particular fave comes in red and blue gingham with underwired cups, tie back and resin heart details. You can also pick separate sizes for top and bottoms making fit a lot more straightforward.
Throw on over your swimwear or pop on when the sun is shining. Pair with shades, straw hat, and sandals for the ultimate beach-to-bar ensemble.
An unsung accessory hero; the baseball cap. Protects from bright sun, shades the eyes and hides bad hair days, this is a a hat that works hard.
How much do you need to take to the beach, really? Answer: a lot. From sun cream and sandals to beach towels, books and maybe even a bottle of pale rosé (?) a giant raffia bag is your new best friend.
Not your usual espadrilles, add a pop of fuchsia pink to the proceedings with a pair of neon strap jute sole sandals.
Never mind rose-tinted, see the world through rainbow tinted lenses and invest in some colour tinted shades.
Time to get organised, write lists, save dates and keep on top of all your rescheduled Summer plants with a Papier planner. We love this dreamy floral collection by Rejina Pyo.
The beauty of these sandals is they go with absolutely everything, having both tan and black in one sandals saves any decisions on what colour to wear, sorted!
Body con is back in a big way (we're bracing ourselves) all manner of skin tight knitted dresses, skirts and tops will be your go-to going out outfit!
Bright, bold, stylish and made from recycled plastic. There is literally nothing not to like, although if the colours are slightly too bright for your liking, Lalo have plenty of more subtle options available.
Two icons come together for a capsule collection just in time for summer. Think MICHEAL Micheal Kors x ellesse logo mania, cagoules, swim wear, slides, basically everything you'll need for the pool.
The perfect basket bag to carry all your spring/summer essentials. Leather trimmings make this raffia tote smart enough for all occasions.
The perfect size for poolside and lounging at the beach, we've obsessed with this zingy bright orange colour way but there are plenty more options for your to pick from.
A fresh batch of summer colours for these super squishy platform Crocs flip flops, few brands do a sartorial comeback quite like the Croc!
Go hands free and feel your phone safe and sound, we're into this neon orange colour way, making the perfect (useful) accessory.
Get involved with label of the moment, Diesel, and their exceptional bag collections. We're currently obsessed with this retro feel bowling bag.
We stan a good lip balm. This one does exactly what it says on the tin (or tube) and moisturises lips for a super soft pout.
Comfort over everything. Worn as a top or a bra the iconic Calvin Klein crop tops are well worth investing in.
Designed by Maison Margiela, these Reebok Club C's are a deconstructed fashion twist on a classic. We'll be wearing all summer long.
A good pair of jeans should last a lifetime, these 90s take on the classic Levi 501's hang loosely with a baggier fit. A great addition to any wardrobe.
Bank holiday calls for comfort, we suggest this Pangaia pistachio green tracksuit made from 100% organic cotton. Comfort is key.
Already an icon, these Adidas sneakers get a fashion update from Wales Bonner.
The ideal candle for any WFH desks or bed side tables.
Easing into a little bit of sunshine calls for a hat. This JW Anderson take on the bucket will see you through plenty of summer seasons.
Walk on rainbows (or plenty of other patterns) and invest in a Ruggable rug to finish off your home space.
Aside from being a really great looking top, it's also made using 100% BCI Cotton jersey, a type of cotton made without chemical fertilisers and with considered water usage, and with labels made from recycled plastic bottles. Wear under a slip dress for a great layering option.
Each one is one of a kind and 3D printed to order with Selfridges SUPERFUTURES initiative which explores the new ways we'll all shop in the future (without silver jumpsuits etc). Watch your be printed in store or order online for your own, original, TOUCHLESS bag.
Also come in a great array of patterns and slip-on versions, these high-top trainers are produced from organic cotton without pesticides and use recycled rubber in the thread. Look good, feel good.
The best way to shop sustainably? Shop second hand. Head to Beyond Retro for a strong jeans game along with everything else you'd need for your wardrobe. Our favourite are these washed out Wrangler jeans in the perfect straight-leg cut.
Not only are these frames the most flattering shape and a go-with-everything shade of caramel brown, but, they're also made from biodegradable materials. Colourful Standard's packaging is also made from recycled materials because every little helps!
Go with everything, comfy enough to wear all day and zero blisters, my love for the Birkenstock continues to grow. A pair in every colour, please!
A good linen shirt will look just as good thrown on over your bikini, maxi dress and holiday vest tops as it will tucked into trousers for work. Get a shirt that does both.
Face feeling a little parched? After a long weekend spent in the sun, give your skin a little TLC treat with a sheet mask to revive, rescue and hydrate.
Great for the beach and the city alike, plus they're super duper lightweight, great for utilising suitcase space.
We're in full summer mode now. Get beach ready with a crochet beach bag in sunshine yellow to carry all your holiday essentials and more.
A long Bank Holiday weekend brings the return of al fresco dining! Avoid any wine glass disasters with plastic glasses, but the fancy kind. Plus these are totally reusable so will save on any plastic waste.
A chunky woven sandal in a neutral tone will go wear with a pair of tailored trousers, your favourite jeans or any summer dresses. Ideal for the beach and beyond.
The return of the garden party! This sturdy steel frame gazebo will be ideal for any garden soirées, plus, if the weather takes a turn the sides can be fully closed to keep any wind and rain (or hail?!) at bay.
A timeless frame that will suit almost anyone and go with everything, win win!
The perfect dress with some strong Bank Hol vibes, a bright breezy check with just right amount of puff in the sleeves. This is one to wear to all the weddings this year that have been piling up.
Our Spring inspired weekend edit is here! We love this Damson Madder dress, not just because it looks stunning but also as it's made from recycled polyester. The material, PET, is made from plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in land fill. Win win.
GANNI and New Balance, two brands beloved by fashion bloggers across the land, have come together to bring us our new favourite trainers. The GANNI update on the 2002R is made from recycled materials and comes in two fresh colour ways.
The scent of your summer, plus these Loewe candles will look chefs kiss on your shelves. One if every scent and colour, please.
A gorgeous Spring-y update on the classic blue jean jacket. An oversized, light-wash, denim jacket will see you through all of summer and beyond.
Another brand doing some good with their collections! These perfectly sized huggie hoops are made from 100% recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds. Plus they look beautiful.
We're on the cusp of Festival Season, at long last, get ready to live your best festival fashion life and pile on the crochet. Here is our festival inspired edit of what to buy this weekend.
Part wellington part Chelsea boot, a pair of Hunter ankle boots will see you though this bizarre snow, rain, sun weather we've got at the moment.
A suede jacket is a life-time investment, especially when it has fringing! Top tip, invest in some suede care spray and try to avoid a down-pour.
Quite the versatile piece. Tie around your head for a summer ready hair-scarf moment (ideally with oversized sunglasses) or wear as a scarf top when the sun decides to shine.
An update on your standard blue denim with just the right amount of flare. Not your average pair of jeans!
A lightweight pair of casual trousers is a cornerstone of any wardrobe, an ideal transitional dressing partner. Wear with sandals, boots or trainers to suit your vibe that day.
A classic white T-shirt gets you through all wardrobe occasions. We've been trying them out for you and found this GAP option with the perfect crew neck.
Add a bright flash of colour to any everyday outfit; soft, supple big enough for your laptop when lugging it to and from the office.
Upgrade your round gold hoops with something a little more interesting, just the right size to wear all day everyday.
JW Anderson's latest collection for Uniqlo is out just in time for Spring - rejoice! Our favourite piece if this beige blouson jacket which will be your new BFF for Spring dressing.
Potentially the ultimate 'jeans-and-a-nice-top' top but one that also has matching trousers available should you wish. Head to Peachy Den for matching two-piece sets, cargo pants and velour jumpsuits that are equal parts comfy AND stylish.
These sell-out platforms are about to come back in stock so get your names on the waiting list.Chanel all the 90s vibes and wear these with baggy denim, tailored trousers or a summer dress when the sun is shining.
The ultimate throw-back. Ed Hardy's exclusive Urban Outfitters collection is still available to buy and it's giving serious Y2K energy complete with parachute cargo pants.
The naked dress trend but only semi-sheer. Queen of prints and pattern, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy have made the perfect power-mesh dress for the season ahead.
Itty bitty bags are still here for Spring, especially in a zesty shade of lime. Totally impractical for day to day tasks but ideal for when you're off out-out.
A good stripy t-shirt is a wardrobe failsafe, giving us a little more than your classic plain white tee. This & Other Stories t-shirt has just the right stripe ratio, well done.
One of life's greatest pleasures is a cup of tea in bed on a weekend morning... bliss. Up your mug game with this Anthropologie number.
Spring is round the corner and it's time to pull out the midi dresses. Nobody's Child have aced the floral dress game (Holly Willoughby is a stan) wear with Birkentock's for the easiest outfit ever.
The signet ring is arguably the chicest of all jewellery, especially this one. Designed by the iconic Jenna Lyons for Mejuri in celebration of International Womens Day, $5 from each sale will be donated to the Mejuri Empowerment Fund.
Fashion favourite Loewe join forced with running apparel powerhouse, On Running for a collaboration we never knew we needed. These lightweight hiking boots are "Inspired by landscapes and natural environments that have long influenced the craft of those that inhabit and travel them." Get them before they sell out!