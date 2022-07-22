The Grazia Edit: Here’s What We’re Buying This Weekend

If you're off on holiday any time soon and are in need of a little outfit inspo, or, you're just enjoying a browse on a (well earned) lazy Sunday morning, then you've come to the right place. To save you trawling through countless pages online, we've done the hard work for you and put together our edit of what to buy this weekend; from T-shirts and tea cups to cute cardis and jewellery.

Now, more than ever, our shopping habits need to be much more considered. Gone are the days of buying a dress and only wearing it once. If you're looking to invest in a new wardrobe staple that will see you through mornings when you have simply no idea what to wear, or, perhaps you're having a bit of a wardrobe overhaul and don't know where to begin? Well here is a good place to start.

Retail therapy can come in handy from time to time, whether you're looking for a new outfit to wear to something fun, some gift inspo (to me from me), or even wanting to jazz up your home. There is something quite satisfying about finding something that makes you feel great or finishes off a room perfectly.

For those wondering what to buy and need a little inspiration, join us in lusting after some of the best bits to buy this weekend.