Pay Day Has Arrived! See What’s On Team Grazia’s Wish List Right Now…

At long last, pay day has arrived! If you're in the mood to treat yourself but need of a little shopping inspiration then look no further. From the perfect scented candle to complete your summer table-scape to platform sandals plucked straight from the '90s - check out the Team Grazia guide of what to shop this pay day.

Whilst some of us have had our eye on that special investment piece that'll be worn season after season - take the sunshine yellow TOVE midi dress that has been all over our IG feeds, for example - there are also plenty of more affordable pay day friendly pieces to add to your basket. Consider Topshop's stripe pyjama style trousers your new summer wardrobe staple, ideal for days when it's simply too hot for anything other than light cotton. Plus, they've got the added benefit of being super comfortable. Wear yours with sensible but chic leather sandals, a simple tank top and an oversized blazer for an outfit that's office ready.