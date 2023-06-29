Pay Day Has Arrived! See What’s On Team Grazia’s Wish List Right Now…

At long last, pay day has arrived! If you're in the mood to treat yourself but need of a little shopping inspiration then look no further. From the perfect scented candle to complete your summer table-scape to platform sandals plucked straight from the '90s - check out the Team Grazia guide of what to shop this pay day.
Whilst some of us have had our eye on that special investment piece that'll be worn season after season - take the sunshine yellow TOVE midi dress that has been all over our IG feeds, for example - there are also plenty of more affordable pay day friendly pieces to add to your basket. Consider Topshop's stripe pyjama style trousers your new summer wardrobe staple, ideal for days when it's simply too hot for anything other than light cotton. Plus, they've got the added benefit of being super comfortable. Wear yours with sensible but chic leather sandals, a simple tank top and an oversized blazer for an outfit that's office ready.
Whether you're looking for something to update your summer style, an easy breezy summer dress or something to add that extra bit of pizzazz to long summer evenings spent dining alfresco. Whatever you're after, we've got your pay day treat covered...
SHOP: The Team Grazia's Pay Day Wishlist
Hattie Brett, Editor
1. Toteme, Two-Tone Twill Maxi Dress
Description
'I’m a huge fan of Toteme’s minimalist, classic pieces. I’ve had my eye on this maxi dress for
Annie Vischer, Head Of Beauty
2. <strong>Laneige, Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Revitalizing Toner 160ml</strong>
Description
'Laneige is fairly new to the UK and until now the brand has been more famed for their lip care
Natalie Hammond, Senior Fashion News Editor
3. Outdoor Voices, Windbreaker 3 Breaklite Ripstop Shorts
Description
'I need cool (in both senses of the word!) shorts in my life like this buttery yellow pair by
Julia Harvey, Shopping Editor
4. Topshop, Textured Stripe Pull On Trousers
Description
'Trousers that are basically pyjamas? Yes please! The easy alternative to jeans and tailoring when
Henrik Lischke, Senior Fashion Features Editor
5. Jacquemus, Le Filet Pralu Canvas And Leather Tote Bag
Description
'My holidays are slowly creeping up (praise be!) and I can’t help but to add a touch of boho to my
Renee Washington, Digital Fashion And Beauty Assistant
6. Daisy Street, Chunky Sole Denim Sandals
Description
'This summer, I’m determined to relive my childhood dreams, and these shoes are the perfect for
Hannah Banks-Walker, Head Of Fashion Commerce
7. TOVE, Lauryn Strapless Midi Dress
Description
'I'm always on the hunt for the perfect summer dress, but I think I might've found it. This
Rachael Martin, Junior Beauty Editor
8. Carriere Freres, Citrus Junos Scented Candle 185g
Description
'I just treated myself to this Carriere Freres Candle which brightens up my living room no end.
Gavri Weiss, Fashion Assistant
9. Free People, FP Collection Lottie Peep Toe Loafers
Description
'Winter footwear always has my heart, so in summer it can be hard to find shoes to fill the boot