The Best Walking Sandals If You’re Upping Your Step Count This Summer

Even if you're not planning a hiking holiday, it can't have escaped your notice that 'ugly' sandals, the kind with non-slip soles and velcro straps, are trending right now. And the even better news is that walking sandals couldn't be a more appropriate choice of footwear if you want to give a frou-frou dress a bit of bite or, of course, if you want to up your step count this summer.

Lori Harvey wearing walking sandals ©Getty

Just to be clear, there are walking sandals and then there are sandals that are comfortable to walk in. The former are made with techy credentials by outdoor brands like Hoka, Merrell and Ecco. Sandals that you can schlep around in - like the logoed pair worn above by Lori Harvey, which, FYI, are Chanel - can be found at brands like The North Face, PUMA and Timberland.

Walking sandals really are your best option if you're packing for a city break and only have a cabin bag. Airy and cushioned, they'll keep your soles in tip-top condition as you're trekking from museum to park to wine bar. Keep scrolling to see the coolest and most comfortable options.

SHOP: The Best Walking Sandals

1. Hoka, Sky Hopara Buy now Description Hoka's Hopara easily navigates through any terrain, whether it's wet or dry, meaning that it blows ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Merrell, Hydro Moc Buy now Description Merrell has a wealth of different walking sandals. This Hydro Moc, which is easy to slide on and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Teva, Zymic Buy now Description Teva's Zymic has a chunky outsole and cushioned straps, making it ideal for all-day wear, light ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. The North Face, Skeena Sandals Buy now Description These lightweight sandals, in this sharp black-and-white colourway, are ideal for city exploring. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Crocs, All-Terrain Sandal Buy now Description Crocs' All-Terrain sandals have a more rugged outsole, two upper straps and an adjustable turbo ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Ecco, Nubuck Hiking Sandal Buy now Description This supportive hiking sandal is made for superior comfort on and off the trail. The sole is ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Adidas, Terrex Hydroterra AT Sandals Buy now Description Adidas' adventure-ready sandals are all-terrain so you're set for sunny hikes and lunch stops by ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. FitFlop, Surff Adjustable Leather Back-Strap Sandals Buy now Description Suitable for light country trails as well as city streets, FitFlop's sandals boast a chunky-sole ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Camper, Pelotas Flota Buy now Description Simple and sleek, Camper's Pelotas Flota is the perfect plus one if you're planning a summer ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. PUMA, Traek Lite Sandals Buy now Description With their rugged rubber outsole and two-way adjustable traps, PUMA's sandals are comfortable and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now