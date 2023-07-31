  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best Walking Sandals If You’re Upping Your Step Count This Summer

Here's how to not get blisters on holiday...

walking sandals for women
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Even if you're not planning a hiking holiday, it can't have escaped your notice that 'ugly' sandals, the kind with non-slip soles and velcro straps, are trending right now. And the even better news is that walking sandals couldn't be a more appropriate choice of footwear if you want to give a frou-frou dress a bit of bite or, of course, if you want to up your step count this summer.

Lori Harvey walking sandals
Lori Harvey wearing walking sandals ©Getty

Just to be clear, there are walking sandals and then there are sandals that are comfortable to walk in. The former are made with techy credentials by outdoor brands like Hoka, Merrell and Ecco. Sandals that you can schlep around in - like the logoed pair worn above by Lori Harvey, which, FYI, are Chanel - can be found at brands like The North Face, PUMA and Timberland.

Walking sandals really are your best option if you're packing for a city break and only have a cabin bag. Airy and cushioned, they'll keep your soles in tip-top condition as you're trekking from museum to park to wine bar. Keep scrolling to see the coolest and most comfortable options.

SHOP: The Best Walking Sandals

1. Hoka, Sky Hopara

Hoka, Sky Hopara

Buy now

Description

Hoka's Hopara easily navigates through any terrain, whether it's wet or dry, meaning that it blows

Hoka, Sky Hopara
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Merrell, Hydro Moc

Merrell, Hydro Moc

Buy now

Description

Merrell has a wealth of different walking sandals. This Hydro Moc, which is easy to slide on and

Merrell, Hydro Moc
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Teva, Zymic

Teva, Zymic

Buy now

Description

Teva's Zymic has a chunky outsole and cushioned straps, making it ideal for all-day wear, light

Teva, Zymic
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. The North Face, Skeena Sandals

The North Face, Skeena Sandals

Buy now

Description

These lightweight sandals, in this sharp black-and-white colourway, are ideal for city exploring.

The North Face, Skeena Sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Crocs, All-Terrain Sandal

Crocs, All-Terrain Sandal

Buy now

Description

Crocs' All-Terrain sandals have a more rugged outsole, two upper straps and an adjustable turbo

Crocs, All-Terrain Sandal
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Ecco, Nubuck Hiking Sandal

Ecco, Nubuck Hiking Sandal

Buy now

Description

This supportive hiking sandal is made for superior comfort on and off the trail. The sole is

Ecco, Nubuck Hiking Sandal
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Adidas, Terrex Hydroterra AT Sandals

Adidas, Terrex Hydroterra AT Sandals

Buy now

Description

Adidas' adventure-ready sandals are all-terrain so you're set for sunny hikes and lunch stops by

Adidas, Terrex Hydroterra AT Sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. FitFlop, Surff Adjustable Leather Back-Strap Sandals

FitFlop, Surff Adjustable Leather Back-Strap Sandals

Buy now

Description

Suitable for light country trails as well as city streets, FitFlop's sandals boast a chunky-sole

FitFlop, Surff Adjustable Leather Back-Strap Sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Camper, Pelotas Flota

Camper, Pelotas Flota

Buy now

Description

Simple and sleek, Camper's Pelotas Flota is the perfect plus one if you're planning a summer

Camper, Pelotas Flota
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. PUMA, Traek Lite Sandals

PUMA, Traek Lite Sandals

Buy now

Description

With their rugged rubber outsole and two-way adjustable traps, PUMA's sandals are comfortable and

PUMA, Traek Lite Sandals
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

11. Timberland, Lincoln Peak Sandal

Timberland, Lincoln Peak Sandal

Buy now

Description

Now on sale for £45, Timberland's Lincoln Peak Sandal has secure straps that can hold up over

Timberland, Lincoln Peak Sandal
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us