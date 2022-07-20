The New Vogue Williams Collection For Little Mistress Is Full Of Do-It-All Summer Dresses

Vogue Williams - TV presenter, DJ, podcast host and founder of tanning brand, Bare by Vogue - is a breastfeeding her son, Otto, as we speak on the phone - and trying to get over the fact that someone stood her up for a meeting that morning. 'I wasted like over an hour of my day,' she says matter-of-factly. 'I'm struggling to get over it. I'm one of those people that just has stuff on all day, whether it be with the kids or work.' Even so she's chirpy - laughing when the baby does 'an explosion' - and excellent company, which, as people who listen to either of her podcasts, My Therapist Ghosted Me and Spencer & Vogue, will know, is very on-brand for Williams.

As someone busy (very busy; she's in talks about another collaboration, has a show coming out in August, and is filming another two later this year), she made sure that her latest collection with Little Mistress, the affordable occasionwear brand that launched in 2010, was built around hard-working dresses that would look just as good at weddings as they would on holiday. 'I think people are dressing differently now. I mean, you want to get more wear out of your clothes,' says Williams. 'With the printed longer dresses, they would be amazing with a pair of heels for a wedding. But equally, you can just chuck on a pair of runners.' Besides the throw-on-and-go dresses, there's also two sets of co-ords (one with a blue-and-white tile print; one in red broderie anglaise) that are great for mixing and matching with what's already in your wardrobe.

​​Williams is a mother of three so, aside from wanting versatility, she's not too precious about her wardrobe. 'The amount of comments I get off people being like, how are you wearing white with your kids? It gets absolutely wrecked. But I kind of just don't care. I'm never ever too precious about any of my clothes. I just love getting wear out of them.'

​​When she posts outfit pictures on Instagram - a gallery of lift selfies, say - people often comment on how she looks with messages such as, 'Nothing short of incredible having just had a baby🙏💗.' Williams, however, is on the record as disliking phrases like 'snapping back' to describe a post-birth body because of the pressure it places on people. 'I just feel like, it's really important when you have your baby, the first thing you should be thinking about isn't your body because actually it's more your mental health. And actually, one part of your body is your pelvic floor that no one really talks about. I just think it's such a huge thing to happen in childbirth, trying to get your pelvic floor back on track. So that is where I concentrate my efforts.' And while she acknowledges that her body is athletic, she also says it’s changed with childbirth - and that’s OK. 'It doesn't go back to completely the way it was. There is always something that's really different and that's the beauty of childbirth. Your body just changes and you just have to get more comfortable with the way you are and the little bit of extra skin and stuff like that.

When it comes to her relationship with her husband, Spencer Matthews, the premise of their podcast is pretty much to, 'take the piss out of each other and take the piss out of ourselves', which leads to a lot of laughter. 'I think that that is a really important thing to have in a relationship. But also, we are really good at it now because we carve out time for ourselves. Even if it's just going for a walk, it's really important because even before Otto, we just kind of let that slide a bit and we weren't doing things just on our own. I think you can forget that in a relationship [ and ] take each other's company for granted.'