This High Street Label Has The Biker Boots You Need In Your Timeless Wardrobe

Loud, fun (and sometimes crazy) trends come and go like the fleeting seasons, but there’s an enduring charm in the simplicity and versatility of minimal staple pieces. These are the humble heroes that form the backbone of any well-curated closet, offering limitless styling and layering possibilities. And one high street label has got this nailed is Very. From cropped jeans to casual tanks, Very's 'Modern Minimalist' section has everything you need to carry you through all the seasons.

The item we've got our eyes on is the biker boots (Miu Miu's pair, pictured below, kick-started a revival of the trend that we all remember from the early '00s). These rugged yet stylish boots sprinkle a little edge to any basic outfit, making it a good option for those who want to dress up a look, whilst maintaining practicality. Easily taking you from day to night, the versatility of these biker boots is a key factor in their staple status, seamlessly complementing a range of looks, from dark denim and vintage leather jackets to more unexpected pairings like flowy dresses - without doing too much.

Cindy Bruna Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)