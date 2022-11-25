  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

The Best Deals From UGG’s Sale So That You’ll Be Warm and Cosy This Christmas

Get yourself some snuggly boots stat.

UGG Black Friday
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Now the weather's turning properly cold, and we're well and truly into snuggly season, there's only one thing for it: bring out the UGGs. If you haven't already got a pair - or were last seen wearing them to schlepp to uni lectures - now's the time to invest. UGG's Black Friday deals are seriously extensive and, with hundreds of shoes discounted, there's a definitely a pull-on boot or super-soft slippers with your name on it.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Black Friday Deals From UGG

UGG, Essential Mini Boot
1 of 10

UGG's Essential Mini Boot is an absolute classic.

UGG, Pearle Slipper
2 of 10

You haven't felt comfort until you've slid your tooties into these toasty slippers.

UGG, Cluggette Slipper
3 of 10

And for even more fluff, try the Cluggette.

UGG, Essential Short Boot
4 of 10

This chestnut boot, with its tracked sole, will be a hard-working hit in your wardrobe this winter.

UGG, Classic Clear Mini Boot
5 of 10

Kapow! UGG's Classic Clear Mini Boot is a sure-fire way to make a statement.

UGG, Essential Short Boot
6 of 10

Wear this pair with cargo pants and an aviator jacket to go full Y2K.

UGG, Marlene II Sherpa Jacket
7 of 10

Emrata has this actual jacket, which is now reduced from £100 to £89.99.

UGG, Classic Rising Half Zip Boot
8 of 10

These flatform boots are a fun take on the classic UGG.

UGG, Tasman X
9 of 10

These Tasman X waterproof boots are the only thing to wear in puddles.

UGG, Iggy Sherpa Half Zip Pullover
10 of 10

Another sherpa jacket that is ideal for winter walks or runs once the temperature drops.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this page, we never allow this to influence product selections.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us