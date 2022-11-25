The Best Deals From UGG’s Sale So That You’ll Be Warm and Cosy This Christmas

Now the weather's turning properly cold, and we're well and truly into snuggly season, there's only one thing for it: bring out the UGGs. If you haven't already got a pair - or were last seen wearing them to schlepp to uni lectures - now's the time to invest. UGG's Black Friday deals are seriously extensive and, with hundreds of shoes discounted, there's a definitely a pull-on boot or super-soft slippers with your name on it.
SHOP: The Best Black Friday Deals From UGG
UGG's Essential Mini Boot is an absolute classic.
You haven't felt comfort until you've slid your tooties into these toasty slippers.
And for even more fluff, try the Cluggette.
This chestnut boot, with its tracked sole, will be a hard-working hit in your wardrobe this winter.
Kapow! UGG's Classic Clear Mini Boot is a sure-fire way to make a statement.
Wear this pair with cargo pants and an aviator jacket to go full Y2K.
Emrata has this actual jacket, which is now reduced from £100 to £89.99.
These flatform boots are a fun take on the classic UGG.
These Tasman X waterproof boots are the only thing to wear in puddles.
Another sherpa jacket that is ideal for winter walks or runs once the temperature drops.
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this page, we never allow this to influence product selections.