I’ve Tried Hundreds Of Swimwear Brands – This New Label Has Some Of The Best-Fitting Styles I’ve Found

Partnership Promotion

With the holiday season well underway, it’s safe to say most of Britain has their out-of-office turned on.

Whether it’s a quick weekend trip away or a well-planned luxurious escape, there’s one thing we can all agree on: great-fitting swimwear is crucial.

As an Australian, I like to consider myself a true connoisseur of cozzies, having tried most of the brands on offer. But there's one in particular that I've found to be comfortable and that has a great fit: BAÍAH. Having just launched its debut collection, it looks set to become just as renowned for excellent swimwear as any of the more established brands.

Offering contemporary styling solutions for the environmentally-conscientious traveller, BAÍAH places quality, community and sustainability at the heart of its brand, as well as honouring the female form.

Crafted by London-based designers, the swimwear has been designed by women for women. The pieces allow total adjustability and flexibility with cleverly placed strings and ties that adapt the garment to best fit your body. This means you will have full peace of mind when diving head first into that icy cold sea.

Bespoke fabrics are paired with ornate hardware detailing, giving each piece a really luxe feel.

'Our aim was to reimagine the classic vacation wardrobe,' says Tracy, brand founder. 'The elevated design of the collection enhances comfort whilst offering adjustability and unparalleled style. From beach picnics to cocktail hour, our garments effortlessly transition with you from poolside to the bar and wherever your adventure takes you next.'

Available in three different colours – Tiger Leaf, Burnt Orange, and Textured Black Rivulet Jacquard – you can shop some of BAÍAH’s timeless pieces below.