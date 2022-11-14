From Luxurious Loungewear To Beautiful Bedding – Shop The White Company’s Seasonal Sale With Up To 60% Off

Darker evenings mean making the most of time spent at home. We're talking about diving into a bed made with clean sheets and swaddled in a throw; padding around the house wearing slippers that feel like clouds and luxuriating in super-soft loungewear and pyjamas.

If you haven't quite reached your cosy quota, The White Company has plenty to offer this cosy-season. Whether it's a fresh pair of cotton pyjamas or a giant candle, here's everything you'll want to add to your basket immediately - if not sooner. Before Black Friday, The White Company are now offering up to 60% off super-soft bedding, cosy cardigans and homeware so you can create the perfect table-scape and cosy up for less this winter.

Shop our favourite picks to buy now, below.

Gallery SHOP: The White Company Deals To Shop Now 1 of 11 Get 30% off the cosiest of loungewear. 2 of 11 These super-soft Oxford pillowcases are now half price. 3 of 11 Look this chic in loungewear, now 30% off. 4 of 11 This iconic The White Company scented hand wash is now 30% off. 5 of 11 Snuggle up in crisp white bedding, now 30% off. 6 of 11 Luxuriously large pillows in a blend of cotton and linen are now 50% off. 7 of 11 Create the perfect Christmas table-scape with these seagrass table mats, now 30% off. 8 of 11 The perfect addition to any dinner setting, get 30% off The White Company's Halden wine glasses. 9 of 11 Get a whopping 60% off The White Company's super-soft 400-thread-count washed-cotton Freya sheets. 10 of 11 This two-pack of printed cotton sleep-suits are now 40% off. 11 of 11 We love this wrap organic cotton and recycled polyester wrap cardigan, now half price!

How much does delivery cost at The White Company?

The White Company are currently offerning free UK standard delivery (be sure to be quick as this deal end tonight). For orders in the UK over £50 delivery is free, for orders under £50 it is £3.50. There are next day delivery options starting from £7.95 as well as weekend delivery. For Christmas delivery times check the site for further information.

READ MORE The Best Black Friday Deals You Need To Know About

READ MORE These Are The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals