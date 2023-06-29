The Idol Outfits: Here’s Where To Shop Jocelyn’s Best Looks

Polarising may be the best word to describe The Idol, Sam Levinson's latest project following a troubled pop-star (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and her complex relationship with cult leader Tedros (played by The Weeknd). And, while we can agree on the overly-sexualised nature of the show, the seedy characters and the constant feeling of popstar angst (which is almost unbearable at times), we can also agree that The Idol outfits are a solid 10/10.

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Much like Euphoria, The Idol outfits are over the top - in the best way possible. Sequins, cut-outs, and mesh details make up the majority of Depp's looks, and you can't look away for a second. You'll spot Margiela dresses, Diesel footwear as well as plenty pieces from smaller, emerging brands. But, what makes the sartorial choices of The Idol stand out even more is that Jocelyn's ensembles perfectly encompass the so-called IT-girl aesthetic which has dominated over the last few years, which can be defined by two words: maximalism and exaggeration. Think short skirts, bold silhouettes and even bolder attitudes.

To help you emulate Jocelyn's sensational wardrobe, we've listed her best looks from the show plus where to buy them.

SHOP: The Idol Outfits

Pearl Dress

A dainty (but sultry) choice defined by pearl detailing, pink satin and delicate lacing, we've found the exact dress worn by Jocelyn during her poolside interview with Vanity Fair.

White Mesh Dress

We've seen an explosion in popularity of see-through dresses, and one of Jocelyn's first looks in The Idol was this sheer glittered number with light panelling and spaghetti straps. While the actual dress is currently out of stock, we've scoured the internet for a lookalike.

Black Two-Piece

Micro mini skirt, cut-out top and chunky sneakers - Jocelyn is merging three trends into one. The exact top is by up and coming brand Didu which is currently out of stock (but don't worry, we've found an alternative) while the skirt is Guizio and the sneakers are Diesel.

Leather Skirt and Crop Top

Definitely one of the less outrageous The Idol outfits is this red Rui knitted crop top, paired with a floral leather skirt from Kirn. Both items are currently out of stock, but keep scrolling for alternatives.

Black Lace Dress

Jocelyn's black lace dress might just be our favourite of The Idol outfits, and we've found the (almost) exact version at All Saints.