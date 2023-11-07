A Luxurious Gift Guide For The Men In Your Life

Gifting season is approaching, and nothing excites us more than treating our loved ones to some luxury. But there is something exceptionally difficult about shopping for men, right? Rarely will they articulate what gifts they want, and when they do it’s always something depressingly functional – the type of thing you could pick up at your local supermarket on the way home from work.

That presents us with one big problem: what do men actually want? Now, we may not know what they desire in love (we’re not rocket scientists), but if there’s one thing we do know exceptionally well, it’s luxury gifting. So, dear readers, allow us to educate you on everything the man in your life will have on his gifting list this year – whether he knows it or not.

3. WHOOP whoop.com Buy now Description For the health conscious among us, the new luxury fitness item everyone’s talking about is WHOOP. ... read more whoop.com Buy now