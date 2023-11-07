  1. Home|
A Luxurious Gift Guide For The Men In Your Life

Celebrating an autumn birthday soon, or just getting ahead on your festive gifting? Whatever the reason, we’ve got the ultimate gift guide for the men in your life that deserve a real treat.

Tenga
by Georgia Aspinall |
Updated

Gifting season is approaching, and nothing excites us more than treating our loved ones to some luxury. But there is something exceptionally difficult about shopping for men, right? Rarely will they articulate what gifts they want, and when they do it’s always something depressingly functional – the type of thing you could pick up at your local supermarket on the way home from work.

That presents us with one big problem: what do men actually want? Now, we may not know what they desire in love (we’re not rocket scientists), but if there’s one thing we do know exceptionally well, it’s luxury gifting. So, dear readers, allow us to educate you on everything the man in your life will have on his gifting list this year – whether he knows it or not.

1. TENGA FLIP ZERO GRAVITY EV (Electronic Vibration)

Description

Let’s start with the best gift anyone can give another person: a mind-blowing orgasm. Yes, we’re

2. <br>Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh Saint Matthew Hoody

Description

Onto something similarly edgy (that’s too many puns to count now), a new standout wardrobe item is

3. WHOOP

Description

For the health conscious among us, the new luxury fitness item everyone’s talking about is WHOOP.

4. Jimmy Fairly E 001 sunglasses

Description

Nothing says suave quite like the right pair of sunglasses, like [Jimmy Fairly's E 001

5. Axel Arigato Astro Sneaker

Description

Sneakerheads will appreciate the new Axel Arigato drop, which pays homage to ‘90s styles, with

6. APC Nino Backpack

Description

When it comes to bags and accessories, discover French fashion brand APC. Their [Nino

7. Apple Airpods Max

Description

The new must-have headphones are Apple's [Airpods

8. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Aftershave

Description

Prada’s [Luna Rossa

9. Czech + Speake No.88 Shaving Set + Stand

Description

Elevate his daily grooming with the Czech & Speake, [No.88 Shaving Set &

10. Tateossian Square Gear Cufflinks

Description

Finally, give his suit a luxurious twist with [Tateossian's Square Gear

11. Iroha Smart Vibe Ring

Description

For pleasure you can join in on, treat him to the [iroha Smart Vibe

