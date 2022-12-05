13 Thoughtful (And Amazing) Gifts For The Taylor Swift Fan In Your Life

It's no surprise that Taylor Swift has taken over the last part of the year. Releasing a new unexpected album, Midnights, back in October as well as a world tour that has been no stranger to scandal (cough cough, Ticketmaster), there's a slight chance that Taylor Swift gifts will be at the top of many of our Christmas gift lists.
Whether you've been a fan since the original self-titled album back in 2006 or just picking up on the Taylor tsunami of music from the past few years, it seems like everyone is humming along to Anti-Hero and Bejeweled by the American singer. When it comes to being a fan of the star, not everyone wants the basic t-shirts or keyrings every fan can get their hands on.
Considering she's a global superstar, there are so many Taylor Swift-inspired gifts out there that scream understated Swiftie rather than excited fangirl. You can grab palettes from the Taylor Swift partnership with make-up brand Pat McGrath, snap up the exact MAC red liner that Taylor herself uses, or even music video jewellery that is subtly Swift but glisteningly gorgeous.
From sweatshirts for folklore fans, or jewellery for the alt-pop Midnights, there's a Taylor Swift fan gift out there for everyone. Here are the gifts you should be buying for every Taylor Swift fan (or, just gift them to yourself - we won't tell).
SHOP: The Best Taylor Swift Fan Gifts For Every Swiftie
Here's What Taylor Swift Fan Gifts To Buy
Pat MacGrath recently dived into Taylor Swift's make-up bag with a collection of Taylor-inspired cosmetic goodies (she was the creative genius behind the Bejewelled video, after all). Possibly the most glorious Midnight-inspired prezzie you can get.
If you're not already familiar with the 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video, then you might have missed this critical piece of jewellery seen on Taylor's hands. (Hint: check it out when she decides to smash up that wedding cake...)
Is there possibly anything better than costing up into a comfy sweatshirt? This Midnights sprint sweatshirt is tasteful and you know you'll be snug.
Suppose you're looking to upgrade your interior with some Taylor-inspired merch. In that case, there are many prints out there that won't scream superfan but will effortlessly slide into any Taylor-loving home, like this Karma lyric print (also available in other songs).
If you'd rather go more retro with your choice of print, this Mirrorball-themed poster is simply groovy.
In the Bejeweled video, we see Taylor adorned in gemstones and jewellery celebrating all things sparkly, so this Missoma bracelet will have you feeling just as ornate as Taylor. Don't want to splash out? Get a dupe of Taylor's exact bracelet from the video for £30 on Etsy.
As seen in the 'cardigan' video from the folklore era, you can now own an exact replica of the cosy jumper Taylor wore. So chic.
Taylor Swift is a keen fan of the NARS Dragon Girl shade - a crucial part of her iconic red lip, this is the ultimate lip pencil for a Tay Tay fan.
Add to their vinyl collection with this exclusive vinyl of the new Midnights album (even the vinyl itself is lavender-themed). They'll be ready to listen to Lavender Haze over and over with this one.
If they're having their own 'champagne problems' (or simply having the song on repeat), then this Taylor print is low-key and understated. Only the true fans will recognise this one.
There's a shop on Etsy, augusthreads, that does a whole variety of Taylor-themed embroidered sweatshirts. Cosy.
Everyone needs a go-to shopping tote bag, and if they need a new one to stock up on, why not snap up the 'Taylor's Version' of it? There may be no simpler way to show support for Taylor's re-recordings.
Everybody knows the paper plane necklace that Taylor wore when she was scandalously dating Harry Styles (and even referenced in 'Out Of The Woods'. Need we say any more?