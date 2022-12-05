13 Thoughtful (And Amazing) Gifts For The Taylor Swift Fan In Your Life

It's no surprise that Taylor Swift has taken over the last part of the year. Releasing a new unexpected album, Midnights, back in October as well as a world tour that has been no stranger to scandal (cough cough, Ticketmaster), there's a slight chance that Taylor Swift gifts will be at the top of many of our Christmas gift lists.

Whether you've been a fan since the original self-titled album back in 2006 or just picking up on the Taylor tsunami of music from the past few years, it seems like everyone is humming along to Anti-Hero and Bejeweled by the American singer. When it comes to being a fan of the star, not everyone wants the basic t-shirts or keyrings every fan can get their hands on.

Considering she's a global superstar, there are so many Taylor Swift-inspired gifts out there that scream understated Swiftie rather than excited fangirl. You can grab palettes from the Taylor Swift partnership with make-up brand Pat McGrath, snap up the exact MAC red liner that Taylor herself uses, or even music video jewellery that is subtly Swift but glisteningly gorgeous.

From sweatshirts for folklore fans, or jewellery for the alt-pop Midnights, there's a Taylor Swift fan gift out there for everyone. Here are the gifts you should be buying for every Taylor Swift fan (or, just gift them to yourself - we won't tell).

SHOP: The Best Taylor Swift Fan Gifts For Every Swiftie