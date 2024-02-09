Join These Famous Faces Wearing Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day T-Shirts

A selection of famous faces making us laugh for a good cause? We're in! Red Nose Day is right around the corner (15 March to be precise) and soon all of our favourite stars will be taking part in skits, live performances and fashion shows in the hope of raising money for Comic Relief.

Remember last year's The Traitors' special which saw Dawn French spoof Claudia Winkleman's iconic outfits and even more iconic fringe? Or, when Comic Relief were the first to float the idea of Celebrity Big Brother?

Since Comic Relief's creation in 1985 by Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis, the yearly TV show has become a tradition in many households, as has the accompanying red nose. But aside from said red nose, there's another way to show your support in the weeks leading up to Red Nose Day 2024.

TK Maxx have partnered with Comic Relief to launch a brand-new collection of stylish T-shirts and sweatshirts for Red Nose Day 2024, featuring iconic Aardman characters like Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

And even better, they're being championed by some of the UK's most-adored celebrities.

Billie is supporting Red Nose Day by wearing an exclusive t-shirt from the incredible collection of chari-tees, featuring cracking designs from Aardman, available at TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com from February 2024 to raise money for Comic Relief.

Yep, everyone from actor Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) to Strictly Come Dancing's Layton Williams and model David Gandy will be rocking TK Maxx's brilliant Comic Relief t-shirts, and you should too!

