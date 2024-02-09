  1. Home|
Join These Famous Faces Wearing Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day T-Shirts

Stars from Billie Piper and Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey to Strictly's Layton Williams are modelling Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2024 t-shirts.

Billie Piper Red Nose Day 2024
by Daisy Hall |
Published

A selection of famous faces making us laugh for a good cause? We're in! Red Nose Day is right around the corner (15 March to be precise) and soon all of our favourite stars will be taking part in skits, live performances and fashion shows in the hope of raising money for Comic Relief.

Remember last year's The Traitors' special which saw Dawn French spoof Claudia Winkleman's iconic outfits and even more iconic fringe? Or, when Comic Relief were the first to float the idea of Celebrity Big Brother?

Since Comic Relief's creation in 1985 by Sir Lenny Henry and Richard Curtis, the yearly TV show has become a tradition in many households, as has the accompanying red nose. But aside from said red nose, there's another way to show your support in the weeks leading up to Red Nose Day 2024.

TK Maxx have partnered with Comic Relief to launch a brand-new collection of stylish T-shirts and sweatshirts for Red Nose Day 2024, featuring iconic Aardman characters like Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

And even better, they're being championed by some of the UK's most-adored celebrities.

Billie Piper Red Nose Day 2024
Billie is supporting Red Nose Day by wearing an exclusive t-shirt from the incredible collection of chari-tees, featuring cracking designs from Aardman, available at TK Maxx stores and online at tkmaxx.com from February 2024 to raise money for Comic Relief.

Yep, everyone from actor Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) to Strictly Come Dancing's Layton Williams and model David Gandy will be rocking TK Maxx's brilliant Comic Relief t-shirts, and you should too!

Red Nose Day 2024 T-Shirts

Hayley Attwell Red Nose Day 20241 of 14
Hayley Attwell

Jessica Ennis-Hill Red Nose Day 20242 of 14
Jessica Ennis-Hill

Anita Rani Red Nose Day 20243 of 14
Anita Rani

Peter Capaldi Red Nose Day 20244 of 14
Peter Capaldi

Bimini Bon Goulash Red Nose Day 20245 of 14
Bimini Bon Boulash

Layton Williams Red Nose Day 20246 of 14
Layton Williams

David Sandy Red Nose Day 20247 of 14
David Gandy

Ellie Goldstein Red Nose Day 20248 of 14
Ellie Goldstein

Jimmy Carr Red Nose Day 20249 of 14
Jimmy Carr

Emma Willis Red Nose Day 202410 of 14
Emma Willis

Jonathan Bailey Red Nose Day 202411 of 14
Jonathan Bailey

Ashley Roberts Red Nose Day 202412 of 14
Ashley Roberts

Naomie Harris Red Nose Day 202413 of 14
Naomie Harris

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams Red Nose Day 202414 of 14
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Daisy Hall is a News and Entertainment writer on Grazia.

