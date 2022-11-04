Win A Styling Session With Grazia And A Wardrobe Worth £250

If you're not already looking forward to Christmas, then maybe the endless party outfit opportunities will lure you in. After all, this is the first time in a couple of years that we've been able to really celebrate properly. In honour of that fact, we're hosting two exclusive events in partnership with Superdry that will ensure you're the belle of any ball.

That's right, we thought you all deserved an evening of fashion, fizz and fun, which is exactly what we're going to give you. The two events – the first in Manchester, the second in London – will involve an in-depth trend talk hosted by our Grazia fashion experts, sharing all of our best party dressing tips ahead of the sparkly season.

Not only will you get to see Superdry's amazing new collection of party dresses up close (and learn how to style them for maximum effect), you'll also have the opportunity to meet the Grazia team to ask any burning questions over cocktails and canapés, plus all pre-registered guests will be in with the chance to win a 1:1 Styling session with a Grazia stylist and a whopping £250 worth of Superdry clothes of their choice. Excitingly, there will be two winners at each event, giving you even more of a chance to be the lucky victor.

If that weren't enough, Superdry is also offering 15% off for all pre-registered attendees for one night only, meaning you could even get ahead of your Christmas shopping while you're there.

The full details of each event – where and when they're happening – are below. To register your attendance (which is completely free) click here for Manchester and here for London. Don't delay, either – it's first come, first serve, and we're predicting a full house.

Grazia x Superdry in Manchester

When: Thursday, 10th November

Time: 5-7pm

To register your attendance in Manchester, please click here.

Grazia x Superdry in London

When: Wednesday, 16th November

Time: 5-7pm

To register your attendance in London, please click here.