Call Off The Search – These Are The Best Party Dresses Of The Year

For the first time in two years, we can all look forward to a Christmas full of mirth, (mask-free) mistletoe and many, many parties. Yes, it’s time to seize the day or, more importantly, the sequins. Or the satin. But having not had to think about party season for some time, where to start, sartorially-speaking? Let us help.
Happily, there exists a single place where you can find all manner of party dresses, designed to suit all styles and budgets. Superdry is dominating the party dress drop this year thanks to the most dazzling minis, sparkling midis and, well, everything else in between.
There are glittering gold wrap dresses, high-neck sequin dresses with long sleeves and cut-out details at the back. There are elegant sheer midis with pretty butterfly sleeves, wear-everywhere embellished LBDs and fringed slip dresses destined for dancing.
In fact, just one look at this bountiful haul of celebratory pieces is enough to get you in the party spirit, even if it is still only October. But when it comes to your party dress, it’s never too soon to start investing in the clothes you’ll wear to make memories- something that feels more important now than ever before.
So, whether you’re looking for a velvet dress (long or short), something bodycon, something with sleeves (or without), something sheer or something for a more formal occasion, Superdry has the dress for you. It’s really never been easier to steal the show.
SHOP: Superdry's Best Party Dresses Of The Year
Embrace high-octane glamour with this backless midi, which will ensure you're the best dressed guest at any party this season.
Get ready to dominate the dance floor in Superdry's fabulous fringed mini. Did somebody say 'roaring '20s'?
With its delicate sequin overlay, slightly oversized silhouette and romantic butterfly sleeves, you'll want to wear this midi for every dressed-up occasion for the foreseeable.
Embrace the '90s vibes with this halter dress. Try with pointed flats and an oversized blazer for a more relaxed vibe or team with stacked platforms and gobstopper jewels if you're really going all out.
Easy-to-wear, comfortable but no less of a showstopper, a sequin wrap dress is the ideal candidate for anyone trying to ease back in to partywear this season. Wear with flats, heels or even knee-high boots – it will work with everything.
Simple certainly doesn't mean boring when it comes to this cami dress. It really speaks for itself, so you don't even need to worry about accessorising.
This embellished dress is a real keeper. With its intricate detail and flattering fit, you'll be wearing it for years to come.