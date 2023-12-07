  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Suki Waterhouse Just Wore A High Street Dress To The Fashion Awards – And You Can Buy It Right Here

She's just like us.

by Marina Avraam |
Updated
1
Voluminous Tulle Dress
Voluminous Tulle Dress
2
Silk-Blend Halterneck Dress
Silk-Blend Halterneck Dress
3
Train-Detail Gathered Mini Skirt
Train-Detail Gathered Mini Skirt
4
Hourglass Mini Dress
Hourglass Mini Dress
5
Mermaid-Skirt Lace Dress
Mermaid-Skirt Lace Dress
6
Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings
Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings

It's not everyday that a celeb steps out onto the runway wearing an H&M dress - but Suki Waterhouse is the exception.

The singer-actor whose recent pregnancy announcement sent the internet into a frenzy, made an appearance in a breathtaking red floor-length dress, with tulle embellishments. And, to our disbelief - and delight - it turns out that the gown is just £279.99 from H&M latest Christmas Studio Collection.

Not only that, but from today, you can shop the exact dress (minus the embellished flowers and *insert drama* train) on H&M.com, among other elevated evening wear pieces. From silk slip dresses to sequin minis, H&M's holiday capsule consists of pieces that will see you through the festive period in style, and marks 10 years of the H&M Studio collections.

Shop Suki's dress, as well as the rest of the collection, below.

SHOP: H+M Holiday Studio Collection

1. Voluminous Tulle Dress

Voluminous Tulle Dress
Price: £279.99

www2.hm.com

Description

The dress Suki wore in all its glory, now available to shop.

Voluminous Tulle Dress
Price: £279.99

www2.hm.com

2. Silk-Blend Halterneck Dress

Silk-Blend Halterneck Dress
Price: £189.99

www2.hm.com

Description

An evening gown worth adding to your occasion-wear wardrobe.

Silk-Blend Halterneck Dress
Price: £189.99

www2.hm.com

3. Train-Detail Gathered Mini Skirt

Train-Detail Gathered Mini Skirt
Price: £74.99

www2.hm.com

Description

Love pink? Then you'll fall for this gathered mini skirt.

Train-Detail Gathered Mini Skirt
Price: £74.99

www2.hm.com

4. Hourglass Mini Dress

Hourglass Mini Dress
Price: £119.99

www2.hm.com

Description

An LBD, but with a twist.

Hourglass Mini Dress
Price: £119.99

www2.hm.com

5. Mermaid-Skirt Lace Dress

Mermaid-Skirt Lace Dress
Price: £189.99

www2.hm.com

Description

Sheer dresses get a major yes from us.

Mermaid-Skirt Lace Dress
Price: £189.99

www2.hm.com

6. Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings

Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings
Price: £32.99

www2.hm.com

Description

Clip on earrings are a must for the festive period.

Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings
Price: £32.99

www2.hm.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us