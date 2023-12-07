Suki Waterhouse Just Wore A High Street Dress To The Fashion Awards – And You Can Buy It Right Here

It's not everyday that a celeb steps out onto the runway wearing an H&M dress - but Suki Waterhouse is the exception.

The singer-actor whose recent pregnancy announcement sent the internet into a frenzy, made an appearance in a breathtaking red floor-length dress, with tulle embellishments. And, to our disbelief - and delight - it turns out that the gown is just £279.99 from H&M latest Christmas Studio Collection.

Not only that, but from today, you can shop the exact dress (minus the embellished flowers and *insert drama* train) on H&M.com, among other elevated evening wear pieces. From silk slip dresses to sequin minis, H&M's holiday capsule consists of pieces that will see you through the festive period in style, and marks 10 years of the H&M Studio collections.

Shop Suki's dress, as well as the rest of the collection, below.