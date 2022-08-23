You’ve Got To See The Simply Be Dresses Now Available To Rent On Hirestreet

Summer might be drawing to a close, but for some of us, wedding season is only just getting started. If you're in that category - and ran out of wedding guest dresses a few months ago - it's time to consider the rental market. After all, why buy a dress when you could borrow said dress for a fraction of the price? Not only will you be saving money, but you'll also be getting into the mindset for Second-Hand September (that's a win-win in our book). The best news is that one of our favourite platforms, Hirestreet, has just welcomed a brand new partner: Simply Be.