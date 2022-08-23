You’ve Got To See The Simply Be Dresses Now Available To Rent On Hirestreet

Summer might be drawing to a close, but for some of us, wedding season is only just getting started. If you're in that category - and ran out of wedding guest dresses a few months ago - it's time to consider the rental market. After all, why buy a dress when you could borrow said dress for a fraction of the price? Not only will you be saving money, but you'll also be getting into the mindset for Second-Hand September (that's a win-win in our book). The best news is that one of our favourite platforms, Hirestreet, has just welcomed a brand new partner: Simply Be.
Launching this week, the occasionwear collection is available in sizes 10-32 - and prices start from just £14 for four days. Whether your style is maximal (plenty of florals and ruffles, please!) or slightly more pared-back, there's a dress for everyone. The Jacquard Midi Dress, covered in peachy blossoms, is a great all-rounder if you like your dresses with sleeves and a slightly longer length. The Pink Floral Wrap Dress, meanwhile, is like bed of roses with orange, red and yellow varieties in full bloom. The most expensive option, the Pink Boutique Lace Dress, is a tiered number in the sweetest shade of candy floss. Keep scrolling to rent all our favourites from Hirestreet.