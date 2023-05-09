Sienna Miller Is The New Face Of M&S – Shop Her Favourite Pieces From The Collection Now

Since those heady days of coin belts and UGG boots (both of which have made a strong comeback), Sienna Miller has managed to make even the most questionable of accessories the most coveted items on many, many wish lists. She's the woman who inspired fashion commentators to invent terms like 'boho-luxe', in a vain attempt to define the magic of her style. In many ways, Miller was an influencer long before such a term entered common parlance – and her power to inspire women's wardrobes has only grown over the years.

Sienna Miller for M&S

To prove it, she's just been announced as the new face of M&S. Revealed exclusively in the new issue of Grazia, Miller – who is pregnant with her second child – says she's just moved back to London after seven years in New York. Perfect timing, then, to front a campaign for the most British of institutions.

Just like us, Miller went to M&S for her first bra, knickers and socks – not to mention Percy Pigs. Now, she's proving that there's much more to the high street stalwart than that, appearing in a number of looks which are infused with the effortless spirit for which Miller is so renowned.

Sienna Miller for M&S

There's brilliant denim, a glorious pink checked coat which, at just £99, will likely sell out and lots of relaxed tailoring that is as easy-to-wear as it is chic. Miller's own favourite piece is the mono tweed blazer, which she says is a versatile item to dress up or down – and it makes for the perfect layering tool.

Sienna Miller for M&S

The best part of this new campaign? It's M&S doing what M&S does best: good quality clothes that are wearable, fit seamlessly into everyday lives but, especially thanks to being seen on Sienna Miller, still feel really aspirational.