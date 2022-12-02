  1. Home
We’ve Found The High-Street Brand Loved By Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller And Kate Middleton – Shop Their Favourite Pieces Here

Faux-fur coats! Cowboy boots! Cardigans!

Selena Gomez Sezane coat
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

What brand links Selena Gomez, Sienna Miller and Kate Middleton - quite the sartorial trio, no? Well, we can confirm that it's none-other than high-street Parian fashion brand, Sézane.

Stepping out to attend a screening of Apple's Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Gomez's recent documentary, Selena opted for an all black ensemble finished off perfectly with a chartreuse green wrap coat from the brand in question. Whilst the exact colour-way is currently sold-out, the style itself is still available to buy for £370 in navy, camel and light blue - the perfect shades for a winter coat if you ask us.

Selena Gomez Sézane coat
©Getty

The French brand is so popular - and so well-priced - that many of its pieces sell into the tens of thousands. Take the Gaspard, an alpaca-mohair cardigan with mother-of-pearl buttons that together with another cardi, the roomier Achille, has been bought more than 30,000 times in the UK. Mon dieu, that's a lot of cardigans!

Sienna Miller jumper
©Getty

Whilst Kate Middleton opted for Sézane earrings - which are still in stock in white - Sienna Miller's go-to outfit formula of cosy jumper and jeans often includes Sézane's knitwear, opting recently for a heather grey sweater from the label. Of course, this style flew off the shelves, much like the aforementioned cardigan, but no doubt you'll find a style you love from its collection.

Kate Middleton Sezane earrings
©Getty

The brand's success seems to be in the fact that, while many of its pieces are classic and wearable, they all seem to have a dash of je ne sais quoi, sexy but not too sexy, polished but not offputtingly so. They also span the breadth of the Gallic canon, from the ultimate faux-fur coat (leopard print, naturellement) to the suede cowboy boot (very Isabel Marant).

In fact, as well as the footwear, the bags are très bien. The Milo Bag, a suede satchel which can be personalised with a complimentary monogram, is a real forever bag and would deliver instant chic with a striped shirt, boot-leg jeans (yep, they're back) and a cable-knit sweater looped around your shoulders. I also think the Maxi Farrow Bucket, a chocolate leather bucket with an elegant shoulder strap, is perfect if you prefer a bigger handbag but still want something polished.

Gallery

SHOP: The A-List's <meta charset="utf-8">(And Grazia's) Favourite Sezane Pieces

Sézane coat
1 of 9

A wrap coat is a winter coat classic.

Sézane coat
2 of 9

An icy blue shade makes a colourful change from black.

Sézane earrings
3 of 9

If they're good enough for a Princess they're good enough for us.

Sézane jumper
4 of 9

A jolly red knit will brighten any dark winter morning.

Sézane jumper
5 of 9

A striped jumper is an investment to bring out year after year.

Sézane cardigan
6 of 9

It's a fan favourite for a good reason.

Sézane jeans
7 of 9

This timeless style and fit will be your go-to pair of jeans.

Sézane boots
8 of 9

These mid-height heeled boots in suede leather make the perfect addition to jeans, skirts and dresses all through the winter.

Sézane coat
9 of 9

A statement coat will last you a lifetime.

