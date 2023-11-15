  1. Home|
This Vintage-Inspired Brand Makes Glorious Underwear You Can Wear As Outerwear, Too

One of a kind pieces that will make you feel great.

by Marina Avraam |
The Emerald Green Knicker
The Emerald Green Knicker
2
The Wisteria Silk Waspie
The Wisteria Silk Waspie
3
The Wisteria Robe
The Wisteria Robe
4
The Emerald Green Corset
The Emerald Green Corset
5
The Wisteria Silk Bra
The Wisteria Silk Bra
6
The Forget-Me-Not-Bra
The Forget-Me-Not-Bra

Scarlett Gasque, the exciting new lingerie brand which launched during London Fashion Week this year has generated quite the buzz ever since. With burlesque-inspired designs dating back to the 1940s, the brand quickly set itself apart in the lingerie world by infusing a retro glam element into each piece which almost makes you think you've stumbled upon Marilyn Monroe's personal collection. Now, the brand is back with a brand new launch - and it's even better than the first.

'Forbidden Fantasies: The Showgirl Collection’ includes 10 styles made from high-quality materials and luxurious corsetry. Inspired by the allure of Hollywood bombshells, risqué pin-ups and burlesque dancers, the latest collection draws from history's most sensual and sartorially-daring time period. It celebrates individuality, sensuality and - crucially - empowerment.

Think lilac, emerald and aubergine undergarments to include bra and underwear sets with delicate embroidery, satin robes and corsets. Other than lingerie, the corsets can be worn with trousers during the evening, too, as made apparent by a slew of Instagram influencers (@rainymilo, @joannakuchta to name a few) who reach for Scarlett Gasque corsets as outerwear staples. The collection also offers expanded sizing options, including band sizes for bras up to 38D, ensuring that every woman, regardless of shape and size, can bask in the glory that is Scarlett Gasque lingerie.

Shop our top picks from the Forbidden Fantasies collection below.

SHOP: Forbidden Fantasies Collection

1. The Emerald Green Knicker

2. The Wisteria Silk Waspie

3. The Wisteria Robe

4. The Emerald Green Corset

5. The Wisteria Silk Bra

6. The Forget-Me-Not-Bra

