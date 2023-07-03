This Ruffle Dress Is Breaking The Internet – And The A-Listers Love It Too

As we all know the internet is a hotbed for the best fashion inspiration and outfit ideas. A few scrolls on TikTok and you're met with cool 'outfit of the day' videos and candid 'get ready with me' videos. And one dress we haven't managed to escape features flowers, mesh and ruffles that cascade like it's the early '00s. Enter Fancì Club. Founded by Duy Tran in 2018, its ruffle dress design is taking the internet by storm!

The #fanciclub hashtag alone has quickly become a viral sensation, with 22 million people just talking about the dress. And its ruffle design has quite the celeb fan club as it's been endorsed by Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk and Maya Jama.

Watch: Hailey Bieber In Fancì Club

To style the ruffle dress you ask? You can opt for a corsage and some strappy sandals or dress it up with some court heels. So if you're on the hunt for the perfect holiday outfit, shop the viral dress and some affordable alternatives below.

1. Fancì Club, Garden Of Eden Dress
Description This is the plunge ruffle dress that has everyone talking.

2. Bershka, Ruffle Dress
Description The perfect dress for night time escapades on holiday.

3. Oh Polly, Ivory Backless Ruffle Dress
Description A stand-out piece you can wear again and again, this certainly has a place in our holiday suitcase.

4. Club L, Red Plunge Maxi Dress
Description This red ruffle maxi is a real head-turner and will make you stand out no matter the occasion.

5. Zara, Ruffled Dress With Flower
Description This hot pink ruffle dress is perfect for heatwave weather.