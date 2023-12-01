  1. Home|
Out Of All The High Street Winter Collections – This Is The One We’re Wearing On Repeat

Prices start at £48.

by Marina Avraam |
Published
1
Paid Promotion

When it comes to high street brands mastering the art of elevated basics, Reiss, without a doubt, takes the cake. From well-tailored trousers, to knitwear that looks - and feels - so much more expensive that it actually it is, the high-street retailer is the only place we're looking to restock our winter wardrobe.

The Winter 23 collection is filled to the brim with elegant new styles, as well as signature pieces we know and love. You'll find everything from wool floor-length coats, dogtooth double-breasted blazers, and knitted dresses all in a new seasonal colour palette largely defined by soft neutrals, with a pop of colour every so often. Influenced by the great outdoors, the winter collection is designed to embrace the elements (read: the current sub-zero temperatures) while still encompassing versatility and timelessness.

Our personal standouts? The Reversible Leather Shearling Jacket that can be worn inside out for a completely different look, Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans, the ultimate day-to-night denim, as well as the Fitted Roll Neck Jumper which is just as perfect as it is for layering as it is a solo. Shop the full collection below.

SHOP: Reiss Winter Collection

1. Reversible Leather Shearling Zip-Through Jacket

2. Wool Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer

3. Colourblock Knitted Roll Neck Jumper

4. Fitted Roll Neck T-Shirt

5. Knitted Colourblock Midi Dress

6. Casual Wool-Cashmere Funnel Neck Jumper

7. Knitted Ribbed Midi Dress

8. Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans

9. Paige Velvet Quilted Coat

