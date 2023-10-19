  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

This Brand’s Partywear Collection Is Our Favourite Yet – And It’s Bound To Sell Out

'Tis the season, after all.

by Marina Avraam |
Published
1
metallic blouse
Premium Metallic Blouse
2
Fitted Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer
Fitted Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer
3
Silk Draped Blouse
Silk Draped Blouse
4
Tapered Metallic Trousers
Tapered Metallic Trousers
5
Velvet One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Velvet One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
6
Check Removable Tie Midi Dress
Check Removable Tie Midi Dress
7
Atelier Wood Double Breasted Blazer Dress
Atelier Wood Double Breasted Blazer Dress
8
Off-The-Shoulder Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Off-The-Shoulder Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Paid Promotion

The holiday season is well and truly upon us, which means one thing and one thing only: it's time to invest in occasion-wear. Whether you're outfit-hunting for the infamous work Christmas party or a New Year's soiree, there's no time like the present to branch out in the evening wear department. Maybe it's an LBD to replace the one you've had for years, or a structured blazer to drape over practically anything - whichever it is, one high-street brand is here to solve all your outfit-related dilemmas. Introducing: Reiss' Partywear Collection.

Filled with velvet tailoring, body-skimming dresses and statement accessories, Reiss' offering is hard to beat. From floor-sweeping evening gowns, to fun cocktail dresses, you can expect expertly-tailored, elevated pieces that will help you look good - and make you feel even better. And, if you're not a fan of the classic dress, fret not. Apart from countless frocks, Reiss' collection also includes elegant blouses, metallic trousers, and velvet monochrome blazer sets crafted from velvet in rich tones taking the term trouser suit to a whole new level.

Ready to gear up for party season? Shop our favourite Reiss party-wear picks below, and go into the holiday season the only way you should: prepared.

SHOP: Reiss Partywear Collection

1. Premium Metallic Blouse

metallic blouse
Price: £228

reiss.com

metallic blouse
Price: £228

reiss.com

2. Fitted Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer

Fitted Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer
Price: £298

reiss.com

Fitted Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer
Price: £298

reiss.com

3. Silk Draped Blouse

Silk Draped Blouse
Price: £228

reiss.com

Silk Draped Blouse
Price: £228

reiss.com

4. Tapered Metallic Trousers

Tapered Metallic Trousers
Price: £128

reiss.com

Tapered Metallic Trousers
Price: £128

reiss.com

5. Velvet One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Velvet One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Price: £176

reiss.com

Velvet One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Price: £176

reiss.com

6. Check Removable Tie Midi Dress

Check Removable Tie Midi Dress
Price: £328

reiss.com

Check Removable Tie Midi Dress
Price: £328

reiss.com

7. Atelier Wood Double Breasted Blazer Dress

Atelier Wood Double Breasted Blazer Dress
Price: £395

reiss.com

Atelier Wood Double Breasted Blazer Dress
Price: £395

reiss.com

8. Off-The-Shoulder Cut-Out Maxi Dress

Off-The-Shoulder Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Price: £298

reiss.com

Off-The-Shoulder Cut-Out Maxi Dress
Price: £298

reiss.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us