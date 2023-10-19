This Brand’s Partywear Collection Is Our Favourite Yet – And It’s Bound To Sell Out

Paid Promotion
The holiday season is well and truly upon us, which means one thing and one thing only: it's time to invest in occasion-wear. Whether you're outfit-hunting for the infamous work Christmas party or a New Year's soiree, there's no time like the present to branch out in the evening wear department. Maybe it's an LBD to replace the one you've had for years, or a structured blazer to drape over practically anything - whichever it is, one high-street brand is here to solve all your outfit-related dilemmas. Introducing: Reiss' Partywear Collection.
Filled with velvet tailoring, body-skimming dresses and statement accessories, Reiss' offering is hard to beat. From floor-sweeping evening gowns, to fun cocktail dresses, you can expect expertly-tailored, elevated pieces that will help you look good - and make you feel even better. And, if you're not a fan of the classic dress, fret not. Apart from countless frocks, Reiss' collection also includes elegant blouses, metallic trousers, and velvet monochrome blazer sets crafted from velvet in rich tones taking the term trouser suit to a whole new level.
Ready to gear up for party season? Shop our favourite Reiss party-wear picks below, and go into the holiday season the only way you should: prepared.