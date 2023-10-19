This Brand’s Partywear Collection Is Our Favourite Yet – And It’s Bound To Sell Out

The holiday season is well and truly upon us, which means one thing and one thing only: it's time to invest in occasion-wear. Whether you're outfit-hunting for the infamous work Christmas party or a New Year's soiree, there's no time like the present to branch out in the evening wear department. Maybe it's an LBD to replace the one you've had for years, or a structured blazer to drape over practically anything - whichever it is, one high-street brand is here to solve all your outfit-related dilemmas. Introducing: Reiss' Partywear Collection.