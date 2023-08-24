This High Street Brand Just Launched A New Label And It Has Some Of The Best New Season Clothes

Paid Promotion:

When it comes to building the perfect capsule wardrobe, investing in basics is perhaps the most important tip. The second best? Investing in statement pieces that are made to last, and will make every outfit better. Reiss' brand new womenswear brand, Florere, is doing just that.

Freshly launched just this week, Florere is all about playful personality and bold femininity. Think vibrant colours, and whimsical patterns on high-quality pieces that will last and take you through every season. The collection comprises of everything from floor-sweeping maxi dresses to lavender knit jumpers and practically everything in between. If you're partial to a frill, bow, and clothes which generally pack a punch, then you'll feel right at home with Reiss' new exciting launch.

orange floral dress

The brand's main inspiration? Four curated prints from different eras that have been transformed and reimagined for today. Each print is carefully deconstructed and appears throughout Florere's curated selection of pieces. The outcome? Vibrant clothes that will elevate your wardrobe - and that you'll cherish for a lifetime.

Shop our top picks below.

SHOP: The Best Pieces From Florere

1. Florere Floral Tie Cuff Maxi Dress Price: £ 328 reiss.com Buy now Description Inspired by haute couture icon Gustav Zumsteg, this maxi features an elegant high neckline, ... read more

2. Florere Knitted Satin Midi Dress Price: £ 198 reiss.com Buy now Description Often, the simplest clothes are the most striking. With a soft knitted bodice combined with a ... read more

3. Florere Floral Asymmetric Midi Dress Price: £ 328 reiss.com Buy now Description A loud and proud piece which simply speaks for itself, this orange midi dress is best styled with ... read more

4. Florere Lace Midi Dress Price: £ 298 reiss.com Buy now Description A more wearable way to try sheer, lacy fabrics is with this delicate dress.

5. Florere Floral Long Sleeve Blouse Price: £ 148 reiss.com Buy now Description Trying to make office-wear less dull? This floral long-sleeve blouse is the way to go.

6. Florere Fluffy Crew Neck Jumper Price: £ 128 reiss.com Buy now Description Just add this to jeans and loafers and you have a spot-on new autumn outfit.

7. Florere Hybrid Knit Midi Dress Price: £ 238 reiss.com Buy now Description This vintage art-inspired dress could be dressed up or down – wear with boots by day and pointed ... read more