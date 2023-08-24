  1. Home|
This High Street Brand Just Launched A New Label And It Has Some Of The Best New Season Clothes

You're going to want to bookmark this.

by Marina Avraam |
Posted
1
Florere Floral Tie Cuff Maxi Dress
2
Florere Knitted Satin Midi Dress
3
Florere Floral Asymmetric Midi Dress
4
Florere Lace Midi Dress
5
Florere Floral Long Sleeve Blouse
6
Florere Fluffy Crew Neck Jumper
7
Florere Hybrid Knit Midi Dress
8
Florere Round Neck Shirred Mini Dress
9
Florere Hybrid Knit Midi Dress

Paid Promotion:

When it comes to building the perfect capsule wardrobe, investing in basics is perhaps the most important tip. The second best? Investing in statement pieces that are made to last, and will make every outfit better. Reiss' brand new womenswear brand, Florere, is doing just that.

Freshly launched just this week, Florere is all about playful personality and bold femininity. Think vibrant colours, and whimsical patterns on high-quality pieces that will last and take you through every season. The collection comprises of everything from floor-sweeping maxi dresses to lavender knit jumpers and practically everything in between. If you're partial to a frill, bow, and clothes which generally pack a punch, then you'll feel right at home with Reiss' new exciting launch.

orange floral dress

The brand's main inspiration? Four curated prints from different eras that have been transformed and reimagined for today. Each print is carefully deconstructed and appears throughout Florere's curated selection of pieces. The outcome? Vibrant clothes that will elevate your wardrobe - and that you'll cherish for a lifetime.

Shop our top picks below.

SHOP: The Best Pieces From Florere

1. Florere Floral Tie Cuff Maxi Dress

floral dress
Price: £328

reiss.com

Description

Inspired by haute couture icon Gustav Zumsteg, this maxi features an elegant high neckline,

floral dress

2. Florere Knitted Satin Midi Dress

brown dress
Price: £198

reiss.com

Description

Often, the simplest clothes are the most striking. With a soft knitted bodice combined with a

brown dress

3. Florere Floral Asymmetric Midi Dress

floral dress
Price: £328

reiss.com

Description

A loud and proud piece which simply speaks for itself, this orange midi dress is best styled with

floral dress

4. Florere Lace Midi Dress

lavender dress
Price: £298

reiss.com

Description

A more wearable way to try sheer, lacy fabrics is with this delicate dress.

lavender dress

5. Florere Floral Long Sleeve Blouse

floral blouse
Price: £148

reiss.com

Description

Trying to make office-wear less dull? This floral long-sleeve blouse is the way to go.

floral blouse

6. Florere Fluffy Crew Neck Jumper

lavender knit jumper
Price: £128

reiss.com

Description

Just add this to jeans and loafers and you have a spot-on new autumn outfit.

lavender knit jumper

7. Florere Hybrid Knit Midi Dress

floral black dress
Price: £238

reiss.com

Description

This vintage art-inspired dress could be dressed up or down – wear with boots by day and pointed

floral black dress

8. Florere Round Neck Shirred Mini Dress

orange dress
Price: £198

reiss.com

Description

Another vibrant piece we can't quite get over, this number features long blouson sleeves,

orange dress

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us