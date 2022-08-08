Queen Letizia Just Wore The Ultimate Holiday Dress – And It’s £32.99 from Zara

Queen Letizia might be one of the most polished royals, but she's also a pro at off-duty. Because while she's the master of how to make modern power separates look directional not drab, she's no stranger to the out-of-office dress . Spotted on a family holiday in Mallorca, Queen Letizia went out for dinner wearing a printed pink mini from Zara, happily clashing with her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia's, patterned purple co-ords. (Both women wore espadrilles; proof that they're all you need to pack in your hand luggage.)

Queen Leitiza's dress is still available to buy in all sizes - and, thanks to its full skirt and corded waist belt, looks much more expensive than its price tag of £32.99. It's also something of a hot-weather multitasker. You could wear it over your bikini on the beach with flip-flops or dress it up with ankle-tie sandals for a late-summer wedding. And if you're not a fan of pastel pink, Zara has the ruffle-hem dress in sage green (also for £32.99). With this week welcoming another heatwave, it might be the perfect time to jump on the holiday dress wagon - whether you're home or away.