The Princess Of Wales’ £165 Necklace Is Still Available To Buy

It used to be a bit of a fashion no-no, but matching your accessories to your outfit officially just got the green light from Catherine, Princess of Wales . Stepping out this afternoon in London, Catherine wore a peacock blue bouclé blazer from Chanel. And to match? A lapis lazuli necklace from Astley Clarke.

The pendant necklace, which features the cobalt blue stone along with yellow-gold vermeil, is still available to buy for £165. Catherine has worn the necklace on multiple occasions, including last month's visit to HMS Glasgow, and it's one of her jewellery go-tos when she needs to mix something slightly more affordable into her outfit. Her sapphire engagement ring, naturally, was also in keeping with the blue colour scheme. Astley Clarke's necklace also comes in five different variations - including green onyx, moonstone, amazonite, onyx and red agate - so there's plenty to choose from.