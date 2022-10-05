Not Only Is The Princess Of Wales’ High Street Dress Still Available To Buy – It’s Actually In The Sale

The Princess of Wales might have designer labels at her disposal, but she's always had a nose for a high street hit. And today's dress is no exception. For her visit to the maternity unit of the Royal Surrey County Hospital, Catherine chose a sunny shade of yellow with a puff-sleeved, belted and pleated dress from Karen Millen. And not only is it available to buy online in sizes 6-14 (16 is sadly sold out), but it's on sale, reduced from £219 to £175.20.

The yellow, which was somewhere between mustard and ochre, was cheerful and yet autumnal, while the silhouette (cinched at the waist and A-line) is likely to become even more of a signature. The down-to-earth price point, meanwhile, shows that she's sensitive to the current climate. Pairing the look with pointed suede pumps and pretty silver hoops, it proved that a dress still is the ultimate when it comes to do-it-all potential.