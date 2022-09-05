Princess Charlotte’s Monsoon Party Dress Is Finally Back In Stock

As well as producing many an 'awww' moment during celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, Princess Charlotte also debuted an occasionwear wardrobe that was almost as polished as her mum's. Kate Middleton's mini me is already a master of the smart day coat (like mother, like daughter) and definitely knows her way around a party dress.

The dress in question has a sequinned top half, a tulle bottom half and a pretty bow around the waist. Not only is it finally back in stock and available to buy online for £48, but it's perfect if your little one is a bridesmaid or flower girl for a late autumn or winter wedding. Monsoon also has a lovely selection of occasionwear shoes for kids (because sometimes trainers just won't cut it) as well as pretty cardigans and accessories. She might not quite have the sell-out status of Kate Middleton, but don't be surprised if you see this dress on the kids' table at your next nuptials.