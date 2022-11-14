You Can Now Shop Primark’s Kidswear Online

Good news parents! Primark's budget-friendly kidswear is finally available to shop online. As of today, the affordable retailer is trialling a click-and-collect service in 25 stores across North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales, allowing customers to shop from more than 2,000 products across children's clothes and accessories on its website before collecting their purchases in a nominated store on a chosen day.

In what will be music to parents' ears, the trial includes an extensive range of kids’ products, with bargains across baby, kids and decorative nursery products and toys, with hundreds of new items and ranges that will be exclusive to Click + Collect. Shoppers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store - and excess packaging will also be kept to a minimum, using paper wrap bands where possible.

Primark's children's collection is always one-to-watch, especially when it comes to clothes that are playful yet practical. The Christmas collection is particularly cute - with an adorable spin on festive loungewear and pyjamas thanks to a collaboration with The Grinch, with prices starting from £10 - which also extends to brilliant bedsheets that will brighten up their December.

There's also a wealth of great winter clothes, from quilted bucket hats that are a little more stylish than traditional beanies (although they have those too) to padded gilets in pastel shades and stomper boots that will survive plenty of puddle-jumping.