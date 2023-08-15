Here’s Why The Prada Crochet Bag Is The Perfect Summer Accessory

This summer, we’ve all had our eyes on those coveted basket bags that exude a breezy and bohemian vibe (yes we're looking at you Loewe). But why not take a chance on something equally chic? Enter the Prada Crochet Bag — the perfect accessory to elevate your summer style. While basket bags have been the go-to choice for many, Prada's take offers a fresh twist on the classic - and is available in plenty of shades from petal pink, light blue, lily white, warm tan, zesty orange, the list goes on... The A-listers' pick of the bunch? Well, between Shay Mitchell's yacht trips to Italy and honeymooning in the Maldives with Sofia Richie, the white Prada Crochet Bag seems to be a hot pick. Nailing the super chic minimal aesthetic, it's proven to complement just about everything.

And a colourway loved by Giselle B and Gigi Hadid is the patchwork blue Prada Crochet Bag, which has quickly earned itself as airport essential (just look at Giselle below).

Approved by team Grazia, the beauty of the Prada Crochet Bag is that it combines the laid-back charm of a basket bag with the crafty artistry of crochet, flattering both casual and dressier looks. Pair it with your trusty denim shorts and Birkenstocks for a relaxed daytime look, or style it with a flippy sundress and wedges for an evening soiree. City escape? Strawberry picking? Poolside lounging? Whatever you have planned this summer, trust this bag to be your ultimate style companion.

The Prada Crochet Bag has become our go-to bag for holiday excursions but if you need more convincing, it can fit a laptop, snacks, your sunscreen, a book, a towel - you name it. And an added bonus is that the natural wicker material of the knit is waterproof and, teamed with the open-weave of crochet, it's super easy to spot your essentials.

With so many colours to choose from, we couldn't pick just one. Peruse our favourites below.

1. Prada Crochet Bag, Petal Pink Price: £ 1,500 www.prada.com Buy now Description This pink shade is guaranteed to give an understated outfit a pop of colour.

4. Prada Crochet Bag, Citron Yellow Price: £ 1,500 www.prada.com Buy now Description A cross between yellow and lime, this is the perfect hue for the summer.