The Best Pink Wedding Guest Dresses For Late Summer Ceremonies And Beyond

Subtle yet sexy, you'll turn heads for the right reasons.

by Natalie Hammond |
Self-Portrait, Crystal-Embellished Bouclé-Tweed Midi Dress
Reformation, Marguerite Silk Dress
Zara, Satin Dress With Rhinestone Straps
Rotate Birger Christensen, Sequinned Maxi Dress
&amp; Other Stories, Cowl-Neck Dress
Sister Jane, Madeleine Rose Maxi Dress
Bernadette, Josselin Bow-Shoulder Taffeta Dress
River Island, Pink Satin Corsage Bodycon Midi Dress

Far from being done and dusted, wedding season is only just gearing up for some of us. And you know what that means? Wedding guest dresses - and lots of them - are still very much in demand. After a summer spent obsessing over Barbie, pink wedding guest dresses are the one, guaranteed to come up trumps whether you're attending a ceremony in the city or the country.

Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana attending Fendi ©Getty

There's also been plenty of 'think pink' inspo on the red carpet. At Paris Couture Week earlier this summer, Zoe Saldana lent into fuchsia, wearing a slip with a thigh-high slit to sit front row at Fendi. And then who better to take advice from than President Barbie, aka Issa Rae, who wore the hottest of hot pinks on the promo tour.

Issa Rae
Issa Rae ©Getty

If this is all sounding very pink, bear in mind that pink wedding guest dresses come in every shade under the sun. For something subtle, try a barely-there ballet slipper. For something intermediary, opt for blush or rose. And for something high-octane, it's obviously got to be bright. Like 'Hey, Barbie' bright.

1. Self-Portrait, Crystal-Embellished Bouclé-Tweed Midi Dress

Price: £400

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

No one makes pink wedding guest dresses quite as naughty-yet-nice as Self-Portrait.

2. Reformation, Marguerite Silk Dress

Price: £298

www.thereformation.com

Description

Available in sizes 4-28, this silk dress features a smocked back for a comfier fit - ideal if you're planning on dancing the night away.

3. Zara, Satin Dress With Rhinestone Straps

Price: £45.99

www.zara.com

Description

This simple dress, with slim straps and a square neckline, is a winner if you're shopping for pink wedding guest dresses on a budget.

4. Rotate Birger Christensen, Sequinned Maxi Dress

Price: £345

www.mytheresa.com

Description

For a city ceremony, Rotate Birger Christensen's sequinned frock is sure to turn heads for the right reasons.

5. &amp; Other Stories, Cowl-Neck Dress

Price: £95

www.stories.com

Description

This silky-smooth, cowl-neck dress could also double as a bridesmaids dress.

6. Sister Jane, Madeleine Rose Maxi Dress

Price: £185

sisterjane.com

Description

Sister Jane has some of the best pink wedding guest dresses out there, including this puff-sleeved number with a floral print.

7. Bernadette, Josselin Bow-Shoulder Taffeta Dress

Price: £675

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

Bernadette's one-shouldered column dress is made of taffeta. So far, so chic.

8. River Island, Pink Satin Corsage Bodycon Midi Dress

Price: £55

www.riverisland.com

Description

This pink wedding guest dress comes complete with a satin corsage. Cute.

