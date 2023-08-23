The Best Pink Wedding Guest Dresses For Late Summer Ceremonies And Beyond

Far from being done and dusted, wedding season is only just gearing up for some of us. And you know what that means? Wedding guest dresses - and lots of them - are still very much in demand. After a summer spent obsessing over Barbie, pink wedding guest dresses are the one, guaranteed to come up trumps whether you're attending a ceremony in the city or the country.

There's also been plenty of 'think pink' inspo on the red carpet. At Paris Couture Week earlier this summer, Zoe Saldana lent into fuchsia, wearing a slip with a thigh-high slit to sit front row at Fendi. And then who better to take advice from than President Barbie, aka Issa Rae, who wore the hottest of hot pinks on the promo tour.

If this is all sounding very pink, bear in mind that pink wedding guest dresses come in every shade under the sun. For something subtle, try a barely-there ballet slipper. For something intermediary, opt for blush or rose. And for something high-octane, it's obviously got to be bright. Like 'Hey, Barbie' bright.

