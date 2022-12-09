This Is The Secret To Olivia Wilde’s Off-Duty Style

Olivia Wilde's 'revenge dress' at the People's Choice Awards - tantalisingly sheer and, frankly, spectacular - proved she knows how to do party season, but her off-duty style is just as note-worthy. And as someone who gets photographed a lot, she's developed something of an outfit formula when she's out and about, one that's low-effort while still having plenty of lo-fi polish.

The lynchpin, as is so often the case, is a good pair of black leggings. Wilde is rarely seen without them - probably because she's just been to an exercise class, so, duh - but it's the way she styles her leggings that you should pay attention to, whether or not you plan on breaking a sweat. (Said leggings, by the way, are Nike's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings, available to buy now for £27.95. Not bad considering they'll be the most hard-working pair of bottoms in your wardrobe every weekend.)

She tends to style them with a sports bra and trainers, obviously, but then adds finishing touches like crystal-studded huggie hoops, quilted tote bags and shades (well, she does live in LA). If you're in the UK, you'll obviously have to add a big winter coat to the equation (although a cropped jumper underneath might not be out of the question if the mercury rises from its current position in minus figures). All in all, it's a look that will take you to the school gates, the supermarket - and beyond. What more can you ask for?