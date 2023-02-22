Would You Wear A See-Through Dress On Your Wedding Day?

A naked dress on your wedding day? Sounds quite outrageous, right? But Nensi Dojaka, the designer loved by likes of Zendaya, Camille Charrière, Jourdan Dunn and Dua Lipa (to name a few), has launched a bridal collection that might just change your mind.

The 24-piece capsule, which is available exclusively on Mytheresa, includes everything you'll need for a seriously stylish wedding day from your veil to your wedding day lingerie. Known for its teeny-tiny dresses and complex cut-outs, Nensi Dojaka may not seem like the obvious bridal choice, but with fashion-forward wedding gowns becoming more and more popular it might be time to try something a little more interesting.

Modern brides are steering clear of the traditional, letting their personal style shine. 'The inspiration for this exclusive collection came spontaneously when I was working on a custom wedding dress for a friend last year. I wanted to give her a light and elegant dress that complemented the woman's figure, yet resembling the essence of our designs. So the bridal collection felt like a continuation of our core designs re-imagined in a wedding scenario,' says Dojaka.

©Jana Gerberding

Our favourite pieces? First up is a floor-length, long-sleeved gown crafted from super sheer lace that embodies the trademark form-fitting style of Nensi's collections. And if you're not a lover of lace, a strapless floor-skimming dress decorated top-to-toe with shimmering sequins will certainly give your big day the wow-factor. Could this spell the end for pouffy meringues and ivory frou-frou?