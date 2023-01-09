The Best Mother Of The Bride Dresses If You Want To Make A Subtle Statement

While you don't want to steal anyone's thunder, no one's saying that the mother of the bride can't make a subtle statement with her wedding guest dress. She might not be the star of the show, but she's still something of a VIP. That means you need plenty of options for mother of the bride dresses. It totally depends on your style and the season, but the most important thing to remember is comfort. As well as making sure the dress fits perfectly, which might mean taking it to a seamstress for tailoring, you also want to wear something that feels like you. If that sounds difficult to put your finger on, it is. But don't worry - when you find the one, you'll know.