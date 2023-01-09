  1. Home|
The Best Mother Of The Bride Dresses If You Want To Make A Subtle Statement

You don't want to steal the show, but that doesn't mean you can't stand out.

by Natalie Hammond |
Ghost, Dana Crepe Midi Dress
2
Jigsaw, Maxi Dress
3
Roksanda, Toa Printed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
4
Kitri, Dorothy Pink Floral Maxi Dress
5
LK Bennett, Boyd Floral-Print Metallic Silk Midi Dress
6
Hobbs, Beaumont Dress
7
Emilia Wickstead, Elanda High-Neck Floral-Print Crepe Maxi Dress

While you don't want to steal anyone's thunder, no one's saying that the mother of the bride can't make a subtle statement with her wedding guest dress. She might not be the star of the show, but she's still something of a VIP. That means you need plenty of options for mother of the bride dresses. It totally depends on your style and the season, but the most important thing to remember is comfort. As well as making sure the dress fits perfectly, which might mean taking it to a seamstress for tailoring, you also want to wear something that feels like you. If that sounds difficult to put your finger on, it is. But don't worry - when you find the one, you'll know.

SHOP: The Best Mother Of The Bride Dresses

1. Ghost, Dana Crepe Midi Dress

Price: £145

www.ghost.co.uk

Description

Ghost's selection of printed midi dresses is superlative. For mother of the bride dresses, you

2. Jigsaw, Maxi Dress

Price: £385

www.jigsaw-online.com

Description

Jigsaw has great workwear dresses but it also does a brisk trade in occasionwear. This pastel

3. Roksanda, Toa Printed Silk-Satin Midi Dress

Price: £1,295

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Cut to skim the ankle at its longest-point, this silk-satin dress will steal the show (almost).

4. Kitri, Dorothy Pink Floral Maxi Dress

Price: £180

kitristudio.com

Description

Kitri's printed frocks are a modern way to do mother of the bride dresses.

5. LK Bennett, Boyd Floral-Print Metallic Silk Midi Dress

Price: £499

www.lkbennett.com

Description

Mother of the bride dresses don't get much more special than this metallic number from LK Bennett.

6. Hobbs, Beaumont Dress

Price: £159

www.hobbs.com

Description

Hobbs has some of the best occasionwear on the high street, including this high-necked ochre dress

7. Emilia Wickstead, Elanda High-Neck Floral-Print Crepe Maxi Dress

Price: £1,760

www.matchesfashion.com

Description

An outfit in itself, Emilia Wickstead's maxi dress means you don't have to worry about an

