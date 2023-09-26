  1. Home|
  2. Fashion|
  3. Shopping

Molly-Mae’s Zara Sweater Vest Is Top Of Our Shopping List

Your in-between-seasons wardrobe hero.

molly mae sweater vest
by Julia Harvey |
Posted
1
molly mae zara sweater vest
Zara, Sweater Vest With Cable Knit
2
molly mae zara sweater vest
Zara, Cosy Knit Vest
3
molly mae zara sweater vest
Zara, Cosy Knit Vest With Open Back

It's sweater vest season! In this in-between weather, where it's too warm for a full on winter knit but not quite T-shirt weather any longer, there's one wardrobe staple that'll come to the rescue: the sweater vest.

molly mae sweater vest
@mollymae ©@mollymae

With all the cosiness of a snug jumper without causing you to overheat, a sweater vest comes into its own at this time of year. Top of our shopping list? Molly-Mae's cream knitted vest in the perfect slouchy fit. Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae posted a series of selfies wearing the knit in question, worn with baggy washed black jeans and trainers - the ultimate low effort, maximum style ensemble. And whilst the ex-Love Islander may be toting a Chanel bag for the pic, the top is from none other than high street powerhouse Zara - a lesson in how to seamlessly mix high-end with more affordable brands.

If, like us, you want a slice of the sweater vest action, Molly-Mae's Zara jumper is still in stock in all sizes. And for under £50, this addition to your transitional weather wardrobe will be a cost-per-wear winner. Pair yours with jeans or tailored trousers to nail that 'quiet luxury' look or layer over swishy ankle-length skirts and summer maxis for an autumnal update to your summer dresses. We all know the selling power of Molly-Mae, so shop the Zara sweater vest before it inevitably sells out. See you at the check out!

SHOP: Molly-Mae's Zara Sweater Vest

1. Zara, Sweater Vest With Cable Knit

molly mae zara sweater vest
Price: £49.99

www.zara.com

molly mae zara sweater vest

2. Zara, Cosy Knit Vest

molly mae zara sweater vest
Price: £29.99

www.zara.com

molly mae zara sweater vest

3. Zara, Cosy Knit Vest With Open Back

molly mae zara sweater vest
Price: £29.99

www.zara.com

molly mae zara sweater vest
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us