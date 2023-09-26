Molly-Mae’s Zara Sweater Vest Is Top Of Our Shopping List

It's sweater vest season! In this in-between weather, where it's too warm for a full on winter knit but not quite T-shirt weather any longer, there's one wardrobe staple that'll come to the rescue: the sweater vest.

@mollymae ©@mollymae

With all the cosiness of a snug jumper without causing you to overheat, a sweater vest comes into its own at this time of year. Top of our shopping list? Molly-Mae's cream knitted vest in the perfect slouchy fit. Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae posted a series of selfies wearing the knit in question, worn with baggy washed black jeans and trainers - the ultimate low effort, maximum style ensemble. And whilst the ex-Love Islander may be toting a Chanel bag for the pic, the top is from none other than high street powerhouse Zara - a lesson in how to seamlessly mix high-end with more affordable brands.

If, like us, you want a slice of the sweater vest action, Molly-Mae's Zara jumper is still in stock in all sizes. And for under £50, this addition to your transitional weather wardrobe will be a cost-per-wear winner. Pair yours with jeans or tailored trousers to nail that 'quiet luxury' look or layer over swishy ankle-length skirts and summer maxis for an autumnal update to your summer dresses. We all know the selling power of Molly-Mae, so shop the Zara sweater vest before it inevitably sells out. See you at the check out!