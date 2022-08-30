You Can Buy A Version Of Those Ballet Pumps You’ve Seen All Over Insta For Just £35

Just in case you thought your feet were only facing platform party shoes, wellies and cowboy boots for autumn, you'll be pleased to know that, thanks to Miu Miu, the ultimate in comfortable footwear is big news once more. That's right, ballet pumps haven't been this popular since Kate Moss accessorised hers with skinny jeans and Pete Doherty.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 08, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Chances are, you've already seen endless pictures of Miuccia Prada's satin slippers boasting an elasticated strap stamped with the Miu Miu logo. When they were shown on the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week back in March, fashion editors were already noting which colour to order and, now they're actually available, they're emerging onto Instagram feeds everywhere.

While undoubtedly pretty – and surprisingly practical – at £550 (at least) they're not exactly the most democratic of flats. Excellent news, then, that M&S has produced its own take on these slippers – and for just £35.

Available in pink or black leather, these flats have a strap across the foot much like Miu Miu's have and a ballerina bow on the front. This isn't the first time the high street brand has taken inspiration from some of the most in-demand designer shoes; it created an homage to The Row's sell-out sandals which proved to be a storming success.