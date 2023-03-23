Millie Mackintosh’s New Resort Collection Has Us Dreaming Of Our Next Beach Holiday

Millie Mackintosh's earliest fashion memory was being on holiday with 'glamourous grannies'. ' [ They ] were always tanned, with amazing retro sunglasses, red nails, colourful swimwear and sarongs,' she tells Grazia. Stylish sun-worshipping clearly runs in the family. Millie has just launched her resort capsule with Paolita, the resortwear brand founded by Anna Paola, and is based around her childhood beach holidays when she would look for shells with her mum.

'She loves shells and has them all over her house,' says Millie, adding that it's become a family tradition that she's carried on with her own daughters, who are big fans of the 12-piece collection that includes easy maxi skirts, reversible swimwear and printed headbands. A hard-working holiday wardrobe was very much part of the assignment for Millie. 'It's about offering many different options that can all be styled together, a real mix and match - taking you from day to lunch to dinner - depending on your accessories,' says Millie.

©Nick Papadopoulos

A garment's 'throw-on-and-go' capability has become crucial since she became a mother. With 10 minutes to get ready, if she's lucky, Millie's become a master of organising your wardrobe so that it helps not hinders the morning routine. 'I tend to keep a rail out of current season that all works together [ so it's ] easy to grab something at the last minute,' she says, adding: 'I find it much easier to get dressed in the summer when you can just put on a dress, grab sandals, sunnies and a straw bag and be good to go!'

©Nick Papadopoulos

Her eldest daughter loves dressing up. 'She gets very disappointed when I wear jeans or loungewear,' says Millie. 'If she had her way, I would be in colourful dresses all time!' What's her verdict on her mum's collection? 'She loves all the vibrant pinks and blues - but can’t understand why it doesn’t come in her size!'