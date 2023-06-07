Searching For A Mermaid Wedding Dress? We Have The Best Inspiration And Styles To Shop

Undeniably, the mermaid wedding dress goes down as one of the most flattering silhouettes in history. Captivating brides for decades, with its form-fitting silhouette and (literal) flair, it's quite simply a timeless choice that exudes elegance and allure.

Mermaid wedding dresses offer a range of design elements that allow brides to make the dress their own. From necklines to fabrics, each choice contributes to the overall aesthetic. Strapless or sweetheart necklines emphasise the bride’s décolletage, while illusion or off-the-shoulder styles add a touch of romance. Fabrics like silk, satin, lace, or tulle can be chosen to enhance the desired effect, whether it’s a sleek and modern look or a dreamy and romantic vibe you are after.

From the Princess of Monaco's subtle fishtail to Beyoncé’s modern trumpet skirt, these gowns have graced the most glamorous weddings and we have curated the perfect inspiration for you to peruse.

Mermaid Wedding Dress Inspiration

Just At The Bottom

The easiest way to add a bit of flair to a dress is a little tail at the end.

All About The Train

Who doesn't love a dramatic train and veil combo? Sofia is wearing custom Chanel.

Trumpet

A gorgeous backless dress with a bow and a big trumpet for finishing touches. This dress is by Alonuko Bridal.

A Subtle Tail

The Princess of Monaco wore an elegant understated wedding gown, designed by Giorgio Armani, on her wedding day.