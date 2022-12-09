Meghan Markle’s Interiors: How To Get The Montecito Look For As Little As £15.99

Thanks to Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, we now have some insight into why the Duchess of Sussex wears so much camel, caramel and cream. According to her it was motivated by a desire to blend in – and partly shaped by royal protocol which required no other members of the family wore the same colours as the Queen. ‘I’m not trying to stand out here. There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family,’ she says by way of explanation in episode three.
What the show – and the glimpses of their California home they have already shown in the past couple of years – also reveals is that the Sussexes also have a taste for neutrals when it comes to interiors. Tones of beige and white rule. Orchids are everywhere. Fabrics and materials are plush. Soho House is clearly on their Pinterest board (befitting the couple who had their first date at 76 Dean Street). All in all, it is a pristine exercise in laidback luxury and looks very, very expensive.
But you don’t need a mansion in Montecito to get the Meghan Markle interiors look. Below find the pieces that could have come straight out of Casa Sussex. You’re welcome.
SHOP: Meghan Markle's Interiors
H for Hermès, not for Harry. As seen in the Harry & Meghan trailer, searches for ‘Hermès blanket’ shot up 500% when it dropped. Find your own forever throw here. Warning, they don’t come cheap. The Avalon cushion is a (slightly) more affordable way to get in on the trend.
Meghan’s solo interviews are conducted on a curvy bouclé chair. Could it be this one? We do know they’re fans of Soho House, so Soho Home would fit the bill.
Intimate snapshots of the couple in their Frogmore kitchen show industrial pendant lights above the island.
If you don’t have Meghan’s green fingers (she is seen cutting roses from the garden) then go for their other favourite blooms – potted orchids.
Joint interviews are conducted on a taupe sofa. There are also shots of their dog snuggled up on a corner sofa. You would be advised to keep animals and children away if you want to go for creamy-white.
Meghan’s solo interviews take place beside a bowl of… Eggs? Crystals? Suggestions please? Nevermind, you can get a dead ringer for the gold lattice bowl from Tom Dixon.