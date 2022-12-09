Meghan Markle’s Interiors: How To Get The Montecito Look For As Little As £15.99

Thanks to Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, we now have some insight into why the Duchess of Sussex wears so much camel, caramel and cream. According to her it was motivated by a desire to blend in – and partly shaped by royal protocol which required no other members of the family wore the same colours as the Queen. ‘I’m not trying to stand out here. There’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family,’ she says by way of explanation in episode three.

What the show – and the glimpses of their California home they have already shown in the past couple of years – also reveals is that the Sussexes also have a taste for neutrals when it comes to interiors. Tones of beige and white rule. Orchids are everywhere. Fabrics and materials are plush. Soho House is clearly on their Pinterest board (befitting the couple who had their first date at 76 Dean Street). All in all, it is a pristine exercise in laidback luxury and looks very, very expensive.

But you don’t need a mansion in Montecito to get the Meghan Markle interiors look. Below find the pieces that could have come straight out of Casa Sussex. You’re welcome.