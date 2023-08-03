The Real Reason Meghan Markle Has Embraced The Latte Trend

by Emma McCarthy |

Obviously, Meghan Markle’s been on TikTok recently. Or, at least, so her latest tonal brown ensemble would suggest. In a video shared on the Archwell Foundation website yesterday announcing the launch of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, the Duchess of Sussex dons an elegant camel jersey co-ord by Malibu-based brand Bleusalt (which, at time of press, is currently still available to buy at £145 for the sleeveless turtleneck and £135 for the A-line skirt). It’s a look which chimes perfectly with TikTok’s viral 'latte trend'. Think skilfully layered shades of complimentary milky cocoa and frothy coffee tones, with the hashtag ‘latte makeup’ garnering over 93.1 million views and counting. But sorry, TikTok, on this occasion the royal influencer definitely got there first.

Meghan Markle ©RT Youth Power Fund

Ever since she stepped into the spotlight, Meghan has been a leader of the neutrals fan club, stepping out in every shade of beige, from bisque to buff and tan and taupe.

Meghan Markle ©RT Youth Power Fund

In her Netflix documentary, released in December last year, the Duchess revealed the reason behind her penchant for muted tones was linked to a desire to serve the royal protocol. 'Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour,' Meghan began. 'There was thought in that. To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there’s a group event, but then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same colour as one of the other, more senior members of the family.' As she continued, her admission developed a darker undertone. 'So, I was like, well, what’s a colour that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White? So, I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in. Like, I’m not trying to stand out here.'

It’s certainly true that Her Majesty was a fan of bright pastel colours. Robert Hardman, the Queen’s biographer, once quoted her as saying, 'I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am.' But in opting for a comparatively low-key colour palette, Meghan has become a poster girl for the ‘quiet luxury’ movement and turned what could easily be dismissed as a bland and boring colour palette into is a stealth display of soft power perfectly in step with the modern masses. Just ask TikTok.