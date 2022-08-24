What Can Meghan Markle’s £95 Blouse Tell Us About Her Next Move?

Meghan Markle's new podcast, Archetypes , dropped its first episode this week; a conversation with Serena Williams. The subject is ambition or, rather, misconceptions of ambition. 'I don't ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now husband. And apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For a woman that is, according to some,' said Markle.

Since the episode dropped yesterday, images from its taping have also been released. Markle is shown in a recording studio, sitting on an olive green velvet sofa, and she's wearing the smart (in both senses of the word) outfit of a striped blouse and cream trousers. The shirt is from Anthropologie, and still available to buy, while the trousers are Anine Bing, a contemporary label that is considerably more affordable than the high-end designers that she tends to wear on special occasions (like Gabriela Hearst, Dior, Givenchy, Valentino). She did wear a yellow-gold bangle from Cartier - the brand's famous Love Bracelet - which she's worn for several years now, as well as pumps from Aquazzura, but the rest of the look was relatively down-to-earth in price (the blouse is £95), a sign that she's mindful of not wanting to appear out of touch.