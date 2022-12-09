These Matching Christmas Jumpers Will Make Your Family Photos

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - and if your family is one of those family who likes to wear matching jumpers, it's time to do a bulk order of festive knitwear. Of course, you don't need to buy something new. But if you're in the market for a set of something with stripes of snowflakes, spruces and Santas - you've come to the right place. Matching Christmas jumpers seems to be something that a lot of high street shops have gone big on in 2022. M&S has some very cute options with dancing penguins on a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Adorable. It also has some tongue-in-cheek slogans that will get people talking around the dinner table ('Mince Pies' is a personal favourite). If you don't want to buy something that's just for Christmas, Zara has a pearl-embellished set of grey jumpers that look jazzy but not too jazzy. Merry Christmas!
SHOP: The Best Matching Christmas Jumpers
Next's Christmas jumpers are at the more affordable end of the spectrum. Father Christmas even has a pom-pom nose (as does Rudolph)!
M&S is only high street brand will a brilliant range of festive knitwear. These dancing penguins are too cute.
Boden's children's clothes are one of the best-kept secrets on the high street so, naturally, the brand has a sweet collection of sweaters that will match Mum's.
Gap's 'Holiday' collection contains this rainbow-striped minidress, a crew-neck jumper and a kid's sweater.
And finally, if you want a festive knit that isn't too festive, Zara has these pearl-embellished sweaters that are perfect for mother-daughter duos.
Christmas slogans can be cheesy, but 'Mince Spies'. Genius!