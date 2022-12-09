These Matching Christmas Jumpers Will Make Your Family Photos

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - and if your family is one of those family who likes to wear matching jumpers, it's time to do a bulk order of festive knitwear. Of course, you don't need to buy something new. But if you're in the market for a set of something with stripes of snowflakes, spruces and Santas - you've come to the right place. Matching Christmas jumpers seems to be something that a lot of high street shops have gone big on in 2022. M&S has some very cute options with dancing penguins on a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Adorable. It also has some tongue-in-cheek slogans that will get people talking around the dinner table ('Mince Pies' is a personal favourite). If you don't want to buy something that's just for Christmas, Zara has a pearl-embellished set of grey jumpers that look jazzy but not too jazzy. Merry Christmas!