The Matches Fashion 30% Off Sale Has Started, And Includes Hailey Bieber’s Striped Sweater

With more than 7,000 products listed, there's plenty to choose from...

Hailey Bieber Extreme Cashmere jumper
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Unless you haven't touched your phone or laptop today, you'll be (acutely) aware of the fact that it's almost Black Friday. With your inbox full of newsletters, it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. Luckily, we've done the hard work of scrolling through a lot of product for you. And an excellent place to start is Matches Fashion. The luxury e-tailer doesn't actually go in for Black Friday, but does have 30% off a whopping 7,000 products as part of its friends and family event. (To clarify, all you have to do to qualify as either is add a discount code, 30MF, to your basket.) From Hailey Bieber's Extreme Cashmere sweater - yes, the actual one! - to the best cargo pants, jeans and faux-fur outerwear, here's everything we'd like to add to our wish list.

Gallery

SHOP: The Matches Family And Friends Sale

Aligheri, The Lustre Of The Moon 24kt Gold-Plated Earrings
1 of 16

Alighieri's pearl earrings would make a brilliant gift for someone special (or yourself).

Hereu, Presa Woven-Vamp Leather Shoes
2 of 16

Hereu's fisherman sandals achieved cult status this summer. Wear autumn's version - the fisherman's shoe - with chunky wool socks.

The Frankie Shop, Gia Cotton Cargo Trousers
3 of 16

Gen-Z's favourite - cargo trousers - have been given the grown-up treatment by Frankie Shop.

Stand Studio, Nino Checked Faux-Shearling Coat
4 of 16

Stand Studio's faux-fur outerwear is definitely worth investing in for winter.

Re/Done, 90s High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
5 of 16

If you're looking for a denim update that will go the distance, Re/Done has this high-rise, puddle-hemmed pair.

Raey, Wide-Leg Pocket-Front Trouser
6 of 16

These loose cargo trousers - a staple of in-house brand Raey's - are a must for travelling and lounging.

Raey, Responsible-Wool Split-Side Roll-Neck Sweater
7 of 16

And its sweaters are also seriously good.

Isabel Marant, Thalia Buckled Leather Clogs
8 of 16

If you're a fan of clogs, Isabel Marant's are the gold standard.

9 of 16

This cropped and collared cardigan would look brilliant with high-waisted black trousers.

Molly Goddard, Lennon Fair Isle-Knit Tank
10 of 16

A Molly Goddard Fair Isle knit would make a brilliant gift this Christmas.

JW Anderson, Twister Leather Clutch Bag
11 of 16

JW Anderson's handbag is the definition of arm candy.

Extreme Cashmere, No.140 Little Game Stretch-Cashmere Cardigan
12 of 16

Extreme Cashmere's cardigans, especially this crew-neck style in apple green, are design classics.

Noir Kei Ninomiya, Ruffled Tulle Midi Skirt
13 of 16

Looking for a statement skit? Noir Kei Ninomiya's are hard to beat.

Laura Lombardi, Serena 14kt Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
14 of 16

Laura Lombardi's statement hoops will turn heads for all the right reasons.

Extreme Cashmere, No.205 Him Striped Stretch-Cashmere Sweater
15 of 16

Hailey Bieber has this actual jumper from Extreme Cashmere.

Dinosaur Designs, Horn Medium Marbled-Resin Vase
16 of 16

Dinosaur Designs' banana-shaped vase makes a brilliant conversation-starter for a dinner party.

