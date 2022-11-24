The Matches Fashion 30% Off Sale Has Started, And Includes Hailey Bieber’s Striped Sweater

Unless you haven't touched your phone or laptop today, you'll be (acutely) aware of the fact that it's almost Black Friday. With your inbox full of newsletters, it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. Luckily, we've done the hard work of scrolling through a lot of product for you. And an excellent place to start is Matches Fashion. The luxury e-tailer doesn't actually go in for Black Friday, but does have 30% off a whopping 7,000 products as part of its friends and family event. (To clarify, all you have to do to qualify as either is add a discount code, 30MF, to your basket.) From Hailey Bieber's Extreme Cashmere sweater - yes, the actual one! - to the best cargo pants, jeans and faux-fur outerwear, here's everything we'd like to add to our wish list.
SHOP: The Matches Family And Friends Sale
Alighieri's pearl earrings would make a brilliant gift for someone special (or yourself).
Hereu's fisherman sandals achieved cult status this summer. Wear autumn's version - the fisherman's shoe - with chunky wool socks.
Gen-Z's favourite - cargo trousers - have been given the grown-up treatment by Frankie Shop.
Stand Studio's faux-fur outerwear is definitely worth investing in for winter.
If you're looking for a denim update that will go the distance, Re/Done has this high-rise, puddle-hemmed pair.
These loose cargo trousers - a staple of in-house brand Raey's - are a must for travelling and lounging.
And its sweaters are also seriously good.
If you're a fan of clogs, Isabel Marant's are the gold standard.
This cropped and collared cardigan would look brilliant with high-waisted black trousers.
A Molly Goddard Fair Isle knit would make a brilliant gift this Christmas.
JW Anderson's handbag is the definition of arm candy.
Extreme Cashmere's cardigans, especially this crew-neck style in apple green, are design classics.
Looking for a statement skit? Noir Kei Ninomiya's are hard to beat.
Laura Lombardi's statement hoops will turn heads for all the right reasons.
Hailey Bieber has this actual jumper from Extreme Cashmere.
Dinosaur Designs' banana-shaped vase makes a brilliant conversation-starter for a dinner party.