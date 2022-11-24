The Matches Fashion 30% Off Sale Has Started, And Includes Hailey Bieber’s Striped Sweater

Unless you haven't touched your phone or laptop today, you'll be (acutely) aware of the fact that it's almost Black Friday. With your inbox full of newsletters, it can be hard to sort the wheat from the chaff. Luckily, we've done the hard work of scrolling through a lot of product for you. And an excellent place to start is Matches Fashion. The luxury e-tailer doesn't actually go in for Black Friday, but does have 30% off a whopping 7,000 products as part of its friends and family event. (To clarify, all you have to do to qualify as either is add a discount code, 30MF, to your basket.) From Hailey Bieber's Extreme Cashmere sweater - yes, the actual one! - to the best cargo pants, jeans and faux-fur outerwear, here's everything we'd like to add to our wish list.