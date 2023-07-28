These Massimo Dutti Bags Could Easily Be Mistaken As Designer

Between the latest Loewe straw bag (you’ve definitely seen the logo styles) and the new-season Bottegas, it’s hard to keep up with the current ‘It’ bag. More likely than not, though, they’re a designer iteration that’ll set you back at least three-figures. But we’re here to tell you don’t have to spend all of your hard-earned money to get a great – well-made and suitably stylish – bag. The high street often delivers the goods when it comes to accessories that garner attention from fashion editors and influencers for being, well, bloody brilliant. And Massimo Dutti bags are the latest to catch our eye.

It was only the other week we were telling you Zara’s (Massimo’s little sister) collection of personalised bags that we believe, are the perfect gift for yourself. Now, we’re here to rave about Massimo’s drop of luxe leather bags that have the look and feel of a designer buy, without the weighty price point. And guess what? These Massimo Dutti bags have already been spotted on multiple influencers.

The Massimo Dutti bags come in 13 different styles – from the twisted handle croissant bag to the squishy pouch bag – there’s a design that’ll suit everyone’s tastes and plans. Want a new day bag? The crossbody or oversized tote are winners. Want to know the best shape to invest in for new season? We predict the oval camera bag will become a cult buy. And if you already feel like you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to styles, each of the new Massimo Dutti bags are also available in multiple colourways, so there are actually 41 to choose from. And they start at just £69.95 – yes really!

With the battle between summer and autumn in full force, picking up a new accessory to overhaul your wardrobe is an easy way to freshen up your existing looks. Shop the full collection online and in store at Massimo Dutti – buy now, wear now, love forever…

SHOP: The Massimo Dutti Bags That Could Be Designer

Massimo Dutti, Leather Mini Crossbody Bag With Interwoven Strap
Massimo Dutti bags are fashion-forward yet functional. For days when you need to be hands-free, a crossbody is the answer.

Massimo Dutti, Vertical Nappa Leather Mini Crossbody Bag
You'll be surprised at how many colours this bag will go with – brown, cream, blue and yellow, to name a few.

Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Croissant Bag
Any bag style that's named after a pastry is a friend of ours – enter: the croissant. It also comes in a twisted handle style.

Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Quilted Bag
As a squishy clutch or a shoulder bag, this two-for-one buy gets our vote.

Massimo Dutti, Rectangular Nappa Leather Camera Bag
As a handheld or a crossbody, this cool oval bag is bound to be the new cult bag shape for autumn.

Massimo Dutti, Mesh Crossbody Bag With Nappa Leather Details
Woven bags aren't just for summer. You'll end up wearing this halfmoon iteration with all your autumn outfits.