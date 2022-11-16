The Best Deals At M&S: Here’s What To Look Out For

M&S is a staple brand on the high street that has had quite the rejuvenation over the past decade, bringing us lingerie collections from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, campaigns endorsed by Holly Willoughby - and impressive home and beauty launches.

The iconic retailer doesn't traditionally take part in sales like Black Friday. A spokesperson has previously told The Daily Mirror: 'We haven’t done any specific Black Friday deals for the last couple of years (in-store or online) and there are no current plans to change that – our focus is offering great value throughout the whole season.'

However, throughout the year the brand often has impressive offers and sales with discounts that will help you save those precious pounds. There are plenty of deals shoppers can get stuck into so see below for our top picks.

Gallery SHOP: What To Buy From The M&S Sale 1 of 7 While these jumpers aren't in the sale, they're part of a promotion deal where you can get two for £30. And trust us, you'll appreciate having a couple of these super-soft knits to wear all winter. 2 of 7 Another sweater in this promotion is this striped version. And considering striped jumpers are a key trend this year (and every year) you'll get so much wear out of it. 3 of 7 M&S is also known for stocking so many other great brands - like Nobody's Child, Jigsaw and Finery - so it's the perfect place to pick up bargains from other labels, too. You can make this floral dress work for winter with a teddy coat and knee-high boots and come summer, just add sandals. 4 of 7 M&S currently has 30% off selected lingerie, and we all know it's a go-to for bras and knickers on the high street. This balcony bra is available in 30-42 and cup sizes A-E. 5 of 7 There's also 30% on selected nightwear, too. And who doesn't love to stock up on new sets and nighties for Christmas? 6 of 7 Underwear is also in the deal, so it's the perfect time to get those multipack knickers for less. 7 of 7 If you like to wear supportive underwear for bed, there's currently up to 50% off the M&S sleepwear lingerie section.

How much does M&S delivery cost?

At M&S, it is free to order online and to collect in your nearest store after 12 pm. For online shopping, the standard delivery costs £3.50 for clothing and hampers (free for orders over £50) and will take 3-5 working days. Next and nominated day delivery is £4.99 for clothing and hampers.

When is Black Friday 2022?