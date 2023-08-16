  1. Home|
The Internet Is Obsessed With This Mango Cardigan That Could Be Designer

A new high street hit.

by Julia Harvey |
Mango, Pocket Knit Textured Cardigan
2
Mango, Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Buttons
3
H&amp;M, Textured Knitted Cardigan
4
Marks &amp; Spencer, Textured Crew Neck Cardigan
5
Marks &amp; Spencer, Textured Crew Neck Cardigan
6
John Lewis, Boucle Cardigan Dark Blue
7
Zara, Knitted Cardigan With Metallic Thread Detail

There's a new TikTok favourite in town! Amassing plenty of mentions already on the platform, this Mango cardigan is now a firm favourite of TikTok girlies everywhere. And we can see why.

With a textured knitted fabric and neat gold buttons this style of cardigan gives the illusion of a smart, almost tweed, jacket meaning you'll look dressed up whilst still just wearing a comfy, cosy cardigan - genius.

But it's not just the Mango cardigan we're loving right now. Elsewhere on the high street, this smart take on the humble cardi is popping up in plenty of other places. Marks & Spencer's boucle cardigan - available in navy and cream - nails the brief, whilst H&M also has a great version (with a matching mini skirt, too) that is just as good. As we all know, once something's gone viral on TikTok it usually promptly sells out. Naturally, the Mango cardigan is no exception with all sizes flying off the shelves. Luckily, there are tonnes of other great options on the high street still available for you to shop now.

As we edge ever closer to getting out those autumn outfits, this is the ideal time to invest in some transitional season wardrobe staples. A smart cardi (not just the Mango cardigan) makes the perfect addition to summer outfits but will slip seamlessly into your autumn wardrobe, too. Pop on with wide-leg linen trousers and a tank top for warmer days of wear over a fine knit roll neck and wide-leg jeans when the weather takes a chillier turn. The new season is all about the cardigan...

SHOP: The Best High Street Cardigans (Including The Viral Mango Cardi)

1. Mango, Pocket Knit Textured Cardigan

Price: £49.99

shop.mango.com

Our current high street obsession.

2. Mango, Knitted Cardigan With Jewel Buttons

Price: £49.99

shop.mango.com

It's all about the buttons!

3. H&amp;M, Textured Knitted Cardigan

Price: £37.99

www2.hm.com

A metallic thread running through it gives a shimmery take on the classic.

4. Marks &amp; Spencer, Textured Crew Neck Cardigan

Price: £35

www.marksandspencer.com

We love the pocket detailing on this navy version.

4. Marks &amp; Spencer, Textured Crew Neck Cardigan

Price: £35

www.marksandspencer.com

The ivory version is already selling out fast!

6. John Lewis, Boucle Cardigan Dark Blue

Price: £65

www.johnlewis.com

A timeless take on the navy cardigan.

7. Zara, Knitted Cardigan With Metallic Thread Detail

Price: £32.99

www.zara.com

This fabric gives a super slinky finish.

