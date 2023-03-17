Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Habboo Has Such Good Style, And You Can Shop All Her Outfits Here

There's no doubt about it, Instagram is the destination for endless outfit inspiration . And if you're anything like us, your 'saved' folder will include outfits you want to copy and paste into your own wardrobe. And of course this will include a whole host of celebrity looks – from Bella Hadid to Maya Jama – and there's one we keep saving recently: Sophie Habboo.

If you're a mega Made in Chelsea fan, you'll know Sophie from the show. Now engaged to OG MIC star, Jamie Laing, the pair have made quite the outfit power couple. And yes, they often go matchy-matchy for weddings, red carpet events and even at the weekends. But back to Sophie. The influencer has over 567,000 followers on Instagram, and while she always gets comments asking where her clothes are from, she rarely tags the brand on Instagram. Luckily, we've done some digging, and there's everything from an & Other Stories jumper (it's now in the sale, FYI) to the Khaite denim-jacket-of-dreams. Keep going to shop Sophie Habboo's wardrobe.