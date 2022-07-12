The Lululemon Dupes Your Fitness Wardrobe Is Missing

Let's be honest, gym or not, leggings are a wardrobe staple. It doesn't matter if you're headed to that killer HIIT class or going to the post office, everyone needs a few pairs of leggings they can rely on.

Lululemon is one of our all-time favourite places to shop for high-quality, booty-lifting and super comfy leggings. From the ultra-flattering Align Leggings designed for the downward dog to the highly supportive Energy sports bra, Lululemon has got our athleisure fits covered.

Nevertheless, we're always on the hunt for an amazing dupe, especially when we want to wear a different pair of leggings every day of the week. Since Amazon is pretty much dupe-heaven, we've gone on a treasure hunt to find the best affordable Lululemon alternatives that'll look and feel almost as good as the real thing.

Amazon Prime Day deals on the best Lululemon dupes

Finding a dupe that's as good as the real thing is always a winner and when it's on sale, it's even better. Shop our top picks from the Amazon Prime Day deals.

Shop our top picks of the best Lululemon dupes below.

Gallery SHOP: The best Lululemon dupes 1 of 11 We can almost feel the buttery softness of these gorgeous leggings. They basically feel like a second skin and come in a range of colours including plum, teal and more. 2 of 11 Supportive and breathable, this sports bra will help you breeze through those burpees - plus, we love the criss-cross detail at the back. Look good, feel good, right? 3 of 11 For when it's no longer two degrees outside, a pair of yoga shorts are a necessity. These will stay up no matter how hard the workout is, and the anti-chafing material is a Godsend for the hotter months. 4 of 11 We can't quite believe the price tag on this amazing puffer. It's comfy, stylish and a dead-ringer for the Lululemon puffer coat. 5 of 11 The perfect workout tops you can throw on before you head to yoga, and we especially love the pastel colours in this set. 6 of 11 If you're after a little more coverage at the gym, then this longline sports bra is made for you. The strappy back will elevate your gym look, and with over 40 shades to choose from, you're sure to find your match. 7 of 11 If the 17,000 rave reviews aren't enough to convince you that this pair of Amazon leggings are out of this world, then we don't know what will. 8 of 11 Whether you're heading out for a brisk walk or morning jog, this sleek running jacket will help keep you warm and stylish. 9 of 11 A stretchy, no-wire bra, perfect for wearing at the gym, on your sofa or even to bed. 10 of 11 Gilets are the best way to keep toasty on those evening runs, and the quilted effect on this one makes it look so much more expensive than it is. 11 of 11 Seamless, moisture-wicking and breathable, these leggings are a game-changer and won't break the bank.