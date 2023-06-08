Are You Team Crocs Like The Love Island Boys?

It's official, as well as several bombshells, a pair of the most divisive shoes on the planet has also entered the villa: Crocs. That's right, the least sexy footwear of all time is making a guest-star appearance on Love Island.

Tyrique, Jess and Ruchee ©ITV

Tyrique chose to wear them at the beginning of episode three. Casually cosying up to Jess, the footballer styled the orthopaedic shoes with a pair of patterned swimming trunks. And he's far from being the first contestant who's been seduced by those comfortingly cushioned soles.

On Winter Love Island earlier this year, Shaq actually arrived in them. I know! A seriously punchy choice considering that he had to wear them for the first coupling. Having said that, he was the first boy to pair up. Is it possible that the Crocs - a brand of shoes most associated with hospital and hospitality workers - helped instead of hindered him?! Farmer Will also packed a pair of Crocs, cracking his out with hot pink board shorts.

©ITV