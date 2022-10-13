Longchamp’s New A List-Approved Bag Is The Easy Way To Achieve French-Girl Style

When it comes to Parisian women, they tend to possess the power to look effortlessly chic, at all times. And the style secret to achieving this can often be down to the brands they dress themselves in. Enter: Longchamp. The luxury label, founded in Paris, is renowned for its leather accessories. And the latest addition to its iconic bag collection? The Box-Trot, which, just so happens to have already been worn by '90s Rom Com Queen, Julia Roberts. Speaking to Grazia, Sophie Delafontaine, Longchamp's creative director, says, 'I’m super happy Julia Roberts wore the Box-Trot, it’s a huge compliment to see the bag on her.'

©Longchamp

When it comes to getting your hands on this new £415 cross-body, it's online in all five colours (black, tan, orange, teal and lilac), but if you want to feel like you've jumped on a Eurostar to Paris – without needing a ticket – then you need to make your way to the newly reopened store on London's Bond Street. 'The store should make all customers feel like they’re entering a family home. It's truly unique, and they should feel very welcome. There’s even vintage Longchamp furniture in-store that was made by my grandfather, who started the brand back in 1948, to bring a piece of the brand’s history to the UK,' Delafontaine said.

Team Grazia has already been to eye up the new store - here's a sneak peak at all the fresh autumn/winter 22 offerings.

Delafontaine has also shared her inspiration behind the new collection. 'It's focused on a ski weekend away. The cocoon aspect of layering up next to a warm fire, with cosy wool and cashmere – it's important to show the craftsmanship of Longchamp through beautiful materials. The energy of skiing comes from the bright colours, I like to mix the colours together along with more traditional checks or houndstooth.'

Longchamp AW22 ©Longchamp

With a timeless, ageless aesthetic, a leather bag will always be a wise investment. 'I try to push pieces that fit your way of life rather than just a trend. I like items that you can adapt in many different ways and everything should be very well made so you’ll want to keep for years and years,' Delafontaine adds. And this is exactly what will happen with the new Box-Trot bag. The sleek, structured everyday style is here to elevate all your new season looks. Shop the bag everyone will be wearing below.