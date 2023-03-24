This £39.50 M&S Bag Is So Similar To Everyone’s Favourite Designer Summer Style

When we hear the word spring, we automatically think of longer, warmer days ready for al fresco lunch feat Aperol Spritz. When it comes to fashion, though, we dream of life sans a bulky coat, toe-baring sandals and basket bags. And if you have eyes, you’ll know the Loewe basket bag is the style everyone has been wearing for years – since launching in 2015 – and M&S has created a new-season doppelgänger.

©Getty

Eight years on, the woven Loewe style is just as popular as it was back then – after launching in a plethora of new shapes, colours and sizes. So why does everyone love it? The carry-everything style goes with absolutely any outfit while screaming summer from all angles. And the best part is, you can choose most of the basket styles in either small (around £375), medium (around £425) and large (around £440) sizes, meaning they’ll suit everyone. This is of course a splurge on one bag, but luckily high street brands have created some more affordable options. We’ve already told you about the Accessorize version, but now M&S has created a £39.50 basket bag that’s so similar to the Loewe basket, we had to do a double take.

©Getty

Said straw bag comes in white, tan and pink, and we would say it’s the same size as the Loewe medium. If you prefer a bigger version, Marks & Spencer has also created the same bag but bigger, for just £45 – such a bargain! And what we love most about this high street hero, is the fact is has a cotton drawstring lining so you can close it – unlike the Loewe bag. And it even has a small inner zip pocket so you can keep your essentials safe!

Keep going to shop the Marks & Spencer basket bag everyone will be wearing this summer.